Lumpini Park’s stainless steel benches spark safety concerns

A debate erupted on social media following the resurfacing of marble benches in Lumpini Park with stainless steel. The move, aimed at enhancing the park’s aesthetic appeal, sparked concerns among netizens about potential safety hazards.

A Facebook page shared images of the renovated benches and comments by netizens.

“Haha, not sure whose idea this was, likely done by a private company. The marble benches in Lumpini Park were deteriorating, so they covered them with stainless steel. It looks good, but honestly, I want a complete overhaul since many of these benches are very worn out.”

Once these images were shared, numerous netizens weighed in with varying perspectives. One primary concern was the potential risk of the stainless steel reflecting sunlight, leading to fires. Thailand’s hot climate raised fears of unexpected accidents.

“Marble is already beautiful and durable, why cover it?”

“They might be so old and worn out that they look dirty and uninviting. From what I’ve read, these aren’t provided by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration but by some club in Lumpini Park. Old members might have pooled money to buy them for socialising and relaxing after exercising.”

Comments varied from humorous to serious, reflecting a wide array of opinions, reported KhaoSod.

“Who would dare to sit on them? Maybe after 6pm.”

“Reflecting sunlight could cause a fire.”

“Eggs could cook on them; it’s like a lightning rod.”

“Cold in winter, hot in summer.”

“More expensive than buying new ones.”

“Fun when it rains, not to mention the lightning.”

“On a sunny day, you can’t sit on them, they’re too hot. If the focused sunlight hits something flammable, it could cause a fire.”

“Not worried about reflection? It could cause a fire. I’ve seen stainless steel chairs reflect sunlight onto plastic, causing it to burn. Very dangerous.”

