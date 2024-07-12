Pickup crashes through Nakhon Phanom merit-making event

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A high-speed pickup truck rammed into a group of villagers attending a merit-making event, resulting in one fatality and four serious injuries. The incident occurred late yesterday in Nakhon Phanom province, sparking anger among the attendees.

Police Lieutenant Satchanan Bangsai received a report of the collision at 11.40pm yesterday, July 11. Emergency services were dispatched to Kam That village in Nong Yat subdistrict, Mueang district. Responders included municipal rescue units from Nong Yat and the friendship VR Lamkhong, as well as the Sawangnawa That Phanom rescue team.

An orange Isuzu pickup truck with the licence plate บท 4087 Nakhon Phanom was found severely damaged on a two-lane road from Nong Yat to Na Kae. The unidentified driver, estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old, was critically injured and trapped in the wreckage. Rescue workers used hydraulic tools to extricate him and rushed him to Nakhon Phanom Hospital.

Four other individuals sustained severe injuries: two villagers and two members of the village security team. They received initial medical treatment at the scene before being transported to the same hospital.

The deceased, identified as 56 year old Sithon Phalee, was found lying on his back near three damaged motorcycles. Preliminary investigations revealed that the pickup truck was speeding towards the town. Upon reaching the merit-making event, where food was distributed to honour the deceased, the pickup lost control. It sideswiped three motorcycles parked by the roadside before crashing into a vehicle where Sithon was seated in the back, killing him instantly.

Following the initial collision, the truck continued to plough through tables and chairs, toppling five to six pieces of furniture, and struck several villagers and security officers, causing severe injuries.

Tragedy

Amidst the chaos, the deceased’s wife, 52 year old Kanha Khotsa arrived at the scene. Overcome with grief, she wept as she saw her husband’s body. Approximately 100 villagers who attended the event were present, with some becoming so enraged that they nearly assaulted the driver. Police intervened to prevent any further violence.

“It was a horrific scene. Everything happened so fast, and there was nothing anyone could do to stop it.”

The police are investigating the cause of the crash, focusing on whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or any other substances. They will also review the pickup truck’s speed and mechanical condition to determine any contributing factors.

Local police are now considering additional safety measures for future events to prevent similar incidents, reported KhaoSod.

“We need to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this terrible accident.”