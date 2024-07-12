Thai cops make waves with underwater raid on illegal timber stash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Kanchanaburi, West Thailand, conducted a significant raid on an illegal timber storage site, seizing a large quantity of protected wood both on land and underwater. Individuals have until July 15 to present ownership documents or face legal action.

Director of Forest Fire Prevention, Suppression, and Control Narupon Thipmonda ordered the Director of the Forest Protection and Suppression Unit, Panatshakorn Photibundit, to lead the operation. This included officials from the Central Forest Protection and Suppression Office 1, the Special Task Force, and forest rangers from the Huai Mae Phlu Forest Protection Unit and Tha Sao Forest Protection Unit.

The team executed a search warrant at a residential building in Moo 4, Tha Makham subdistrict, Mueang district, and a storage warehouse in Kanchanaburi province. The inspection revealed 13 pieces of processed rosewood, one rosewood table, and one processed Makha Mong plank on a white six-wheeled Isuzu truck from Kanchanaburi, plastic-covered with an iron frame.

They also found a chainsaw with a 40-inch guide bar, a 2,200-watt chainsaw, 12 pieces of processed teak, and 19 pieces of processed rosewood. Additionally, a large quantity of unidentified logs was discovered in a 40×30 metre pond. The total volume of wood seized was 3.7951 cubic metres.

Officials informed the individual present during the raid to present documentation proving the legal acquisition and ownership of the wood at the Forest Resource Management Office 10 in Ratchaburi by July 15. Failure to do so will result in prosecution. If the documents are presented satisfactorily, the seizure will be lifted, and the wood will be returned to the owner.

“We have strict measures in place to prevent illegal logging and protect our forests. This operation is a significant step towards enforcing these measures and ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable.”

The officers documented the findings and seized the timber, registering the case at the Kanchanaburi Police Station. This raid is part of a broader effort to combat illegal logging and protect endangered wood species in Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

“Our forests are a vital part of our ecosystem and heritage. We are committed to preserving them for future generations and will take all necessary actions to prevent illegal activities.”