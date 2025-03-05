Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend’s vehicle over jealousy

A Thai woman crashed her car into her boyfriend’s vehicle on a road in the Romklao district of Bangkok last night, following a dispute driven by jealousy. The argument arose after her boyfriend had repeatedly sneaked out to party with his friends.

The Facebook page ZOOM Rayong shared a video of the incident, with a caption reading, “The couple argued, and the woman then crashed her car into another person’s car. The location of the incident has not yet been confirmed.”

In the video, the woman is seen crashing her white sedan into a parked black sedan. The man, suspected to be her boyfriend, attempted to stop her and tried to open the car door but was unsuccessful.

The woman then reversed and crashed into the car twice until her airbags deployed, at which point she unlocked the door. Appearing to be under the influence of alcohol, she collapsed to the ground as soon as the car door opened. The man helped her up, and the video ended shortly afterwards.

A Thai woman later commented on the post, claiming that the woman in the video was her niece. She explained that her niece had been suffering from depression.

She had only just been discharged from hospital, only to discover that her boyfriend had been unfaithful. The black sedan in the video belonged to her niece’s boyfriend.

Channel 7 reported later today, March 5, that the incident took place on a road in the Romklao area of Bangkok. The altercation was reportedly triggered by jealousy as shared by the woman’s aunt.

According to reports, the car belonged to the man, but the woman bought it for him. She subsequently followed him to an entertainment venue in the area, where the argument escalated into the incident seen in the video.

The man sustained minor injuries in the incident. Both he and his girlfriend were taken to a police station by a rescue team to resolve the matter.

Officers inquired whether either party intended to take legal action against the other, but both agreed not to do so. They rested at the police station before returning home together.

Another car damage motivated by jealousy was reported last month in Pattaya. In this case, a Thai woman took a legal step against her ex-husband after he smashed her hatchback and wrote vulgar words on the vehicle.