Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin35 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
125 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนข่าว ต้นปราการ

A Thai motorcycle taxi rider lost nearly 30,000 baht after a scammer tricked him into exchanging fake dollar banknotes at a bank in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The motorcycle taxi rider, 43 year old Saksan Phungphat, carried his baby boy to seek help from Channel 3 after police allowed the scammer to remain at large despite his loss of nearly 30,000 baht.

Saksan stated that he had been saving money for his baby’s delivery costs and eventually had to borrow money from others after losing his savings to the scam.

Saksan explained that the incident took place in January. He was waiting for a passenger at a motorcycle taxi shelter in the Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan when the 49 year old scammer, Jindaporn, approached him.

Jindaporn asked him where she could exchange her dollar banknotes for Thai baht, and he suggested she go to a bank. Jindaporn then hired him to take her to the bank.

Motorcycle taxi rider scam fake dollar
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนข่าว ต้นปราการ

Upon arrival, Jindaporn handed the money to a bank official to exchange into Thai baht. The officer requested Jindaporn’s identification card, but she claimed to have forgotten her wallet, so Saksan offered his ID card to Jindaporn to complete the transaction.

Unexpectedly, Jindaporn produced more dollar banknotes from her bag, bringing the total exchange to 27,000 baht. The transaction was completed, and he parted ways with Jindaporn.

Thai taxi rider scammed fake dollar banknotes
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนข่าว ต้นปราการ

Unfortunately, Saksan was contacted by the bank a few hours later and informed that the dollar banknotes were all fake. Saksan was required to return the money to the bank to avoid legal action being taken against him.

The motorcycle taxi rider had no choice but to give his savings of 27,000 baht to the bank and later filed a complaint with Bang Sao Thong Police Station.

Saksan searched for Jindaporn to hold her accountable for his loss and eventually encountered her by chance at a hospital when his wife was about to give birth. He apprehended Jindaporn and escorted her to the police station to face legal consequences.

Thai woman tricked taxi rider into exchanging fake dollar
Photo via Channel 7

However, the police released Jindaporn after a brief questioning, stating that the officer in charge of the case was not present that day.

Saksan expressed his dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the case, saying he had suffered a significant loss, yet the police simply let the suspect go.

He decided to reach out to the media, hoping that public pressure would prompt officers to work more efficiently and bring Jindaporn to justice.

