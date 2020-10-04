image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is clarifying that the new Special Tourist Visa program will omit potential high-spend tourists from high-risk Covid countries from consideration. Tourism and Sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says prospective tourists need to check with the Public Health Ministry (via their Thai embassies) to see if their home countries are permitted to visit Thailand under the program.

Phiphat also says that decreasing the mandatory quarantine for these tourists is too soon, as the ministry is waiting to evaluate the first batch of travellers under this new visa to determine whether they can move forward with the 14-7-6 formula in regards to decreased quarantine periods (14 days, 7 days and 6 hours).

“The most important factor is that nobody in local communities will be happy to let foreign tourists visit their towns without quarantine.”

But he says that the tourists being allowed in under the special tourist visa only pose “minor risks as they have to fly in on approved flights to pre-designated locations”. He says more emphasis should be put on illegal border crossings bringing in possible infections.

Despite delays in the first batch of tourists entering under the visa, the Sports and Tourism Tourism Ministry says they expect 1,200 tourists to enter this month. Such delays were attributed to entry procedures being muddled a bit as the special visa is relatively new, being announced officially in the Royal Gazette on September 29.

Each tourist admitted under the STV, can stay up to 90 days with the option to extend the visa 2 times for 90 days thereafter. The programme targets “rich” tourists as they are expected to stay long-term, or over 2 weeks, due to the mandatory quarantine regulations specifying 2 weeks in an alternative state quarantine hotel.

Each tourist has to provide proof of payment at an Alternative State Quarantine facility, post-quarantine accommodation, health insurance policy with at least a US$100,000 (3 million baht) Covid-19 coverage, as well as a Thai health and accident insurance policy with at least 40,000 baht outpatient and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    October 4, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Interesting to know what those countries are …

    … odd that they’re not listed openly …

    Reply
    • Avatar

      peterpan

      October 4, 2020 at 12:54 pm

      yes true. i was just told by thai embassy in germany that germans are not allowed to enter. high risk country.what are these criterias? only who statistik. would be stupid.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 4, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Here in Cambodia a Frenchman has just returned, on a $600 Eva air flight from Paris, paid $2000 deposit, and is stopping in a quarantine hotel for three nights, supplying health checks, and food costing $440.
    He has a business here, otherwise a tourist pays the same and deposits $3000.
    The insurance for 21 days is $80.
    I talked to his son.
    I just thought readers would like to know how the Cambodians are dealing with matters.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Thailand

Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review | The Thaiger

A Koh Chang hotel is agreeing to settle a dispute with an American being sued if he agrees to retract his bad online review of the hotel. Wesley Barnes, is being sued by the hotel after refusing to stop leaving bad online reviews of the resort on TripAdvisor. Immigration police arrested Barnes and detained him on defamation charges. The managing director of Sea View Koh Chang, Pholkrit Ratanawong, says the meeting is set for October 8 at the hotel.

“We want the disputed party to stop the damage by deleting the old reviews and clarify that his comments were not entirely about his experience with our service. If he had only commented about our service, that would have been fine. But there were accusations. That’s why we filed a defamation lawsuit.”

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais | The Thaiger

Bangkok Airways is offering 10 to 20% off its standard rates to certain groups of Thai citizens. The demographic groups are split into 5 categories: senior citizens who are 60 years old or over, undergraduates which include students and teachers, disabled persons, travel-related professionals and government officials.

All groups will receive 20% discounts except government officials who will receive 10%.

The discounts are valid on reservations made through December 31, 2020 with travelling dates valid as of October 1 onwards. Such standard rates or fares are the ones posted on the airline’s websites and not on travel agency sites. Passengers receiving the discounts must provide proof of receiving the discount to airline staff upon checking in for their flights.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event | The Thaiger

3 pro-democracy leaders have been sidelined from speaking at this year’s Thammasat University Massacre 44th anniversary forum. Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, co-leaders of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration and Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, were apologetically singled out on committee member Krisadang Nutcharus’ Facebook post yesterday.

He says university executives did not offer an explanation as to why they would not be allowed to speak other than saying they felt uncomfortable with their presence at the forum. The university, long a hot bed of student political fervor and protest, has more recently tried to avoid too much political attention, most recently denying the September 19 protest from being held at their campus. The protesters broke through the gate and held it there anyway.

“The decision makes us understand the attitudes, views and cowardice of these executives. The reason we organise the October 6, 1976 event is because we want to urge Thai society to listen to differing opinions.”

He maintained that the youth sacrificed their lives during the October 6, 1976 massacre to protect rights and democracy and fell because they had differing opinions. The forum will take place at the Sri Burapha auditorium at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus.

Recently, the kingdom has been in turmoil over recent, student-led, anti-government protests, which has seen a plaque being placed stating that Thailand belongs to the people, only later to be removed with some of the rally’s leaders being arrested. Such rallies were not permitted by the university officials, but protesters pushed through campus gates and refused to leave, setting up camp-like areas for the more than 10,000 participants.

The Free Youth group announcing it will hold its next rally on October 14 at Democracy Monument. The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration has also voiced its participation in the upcoming rally.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
UPDATE: Trump says he is &#8220;starting to feel good&#8221; after being hospitalised | The Thaiger
World10 mins ago

UPDATE: Trump says he is “starting to feel good” after being hospitalised

Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review | The Thaiger
Thailand34 mins ago

Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review

Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais | The Thaiger
Thailand51 mins ago

Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais

More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists

Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries | The Thaiger
Thailand2 hours ago

Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event | The Thaiger
Thailand3 hours ago

Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event

Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday&#8217;s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre | The Thaiger
Protests3 hours ago

Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre

Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains | The Thaiger
Weather3 hours ago

Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains

UK battles big spike in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths remain low | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

UK battles big spike in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths remain low

Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son

Where&#8217;s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir | The Thaiger
Crime5 hours ago

Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir

UPDATE: President Trump says he&#8217;s &#8220;going well&#8221;. 6 more associates test positive. | The Thaiger
World20 hours ago

UPDATE: President Trump says he’s “going well”. 6 more associates test positive.

8 new cases of Covid reported today, all asymptomatic and in quarantine | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

8 new cases of Covid reported today, all asymptomatic and in quarantine

Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing | The Thaiger
Crime21 hours ago

Songkhla senior zoo official carries out murder-suicide after deers go missing

Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser | The Thaiger
Protests22 hours ago

Pattaya court dismisses charges against 2018 protesters but fines rally organiser

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico | The Thaiger
World3 months ago

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending