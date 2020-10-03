image
Tourism

Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Despite a delay in the first group of long-stay travellers arriving under the newly-formed Special Tourist Visa, the Tourism and Sports Ministry says it is vowing to bring in 1,200 tourists this month. The Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the slight delay was due to some entry processes being muddled.

“The first two groups from China had a prospective schedule of October 8, but as we need to settle some entry processes, those itineraries have to be rescheduled to another date in October.”

Thailand’s new STV is the first ‘general tourism’ visa which is hoped to be a start to a gradual re-opening of Thailand’s tourist machinery.

The cabinet approved the STV on September 15, and it was officially Gazetted on September 29. Minister Phiphat says, however, that since the visa type is new, authorities needed more time to iron out kinks in the process at the originating location of the incoming tourists. The ministry says they are closely monitoring the first month of the scheme operating before deciding to proceed with a proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period time from 14 to 7 days.

“The so-called 14-7-6 formula [for 14-day, 6-day and 6-hour quarantines] is on the radar, but we need to see how it goes step by step. The most important factor is that nobody in local communities will be happy to let foreign tourists visit their towns without quarantine.”

Despite the alternative quarantine hotel facilities being available in other provinces, long-stay travellers would have to enter the country through either Bangkok and Phuket, yet another restriction on the long list of guidelines. However, he added that those destinations do not have to be the only places that tourists can visit.

So far, Phuket and Bangkok are the only places with ALSQ facilities, but hotels in Samui are now also awaiting certification.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Maag

    October 3, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Is he the winner of 2020 joke award ?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 3, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    So the tourists that were told they can arrive on the 8th are now told, no you can’t.
    I wonder how many cancelations they will have, or have the Thais already taken payment to ensure they do not?
    Great publicity Thai tourism. Prospective tourists take note.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Jason

    October 3, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    I can’t really criticise the caution being exercised by the Thai Government. My own Government closed our borders and won’t permit us to travel to other countries and returnees must undergo a 14 hotel quarantine at their own expense (initially it was paid for by the government). Our citizens are having trouble getting home due to limitations on the available quarantine hotels here. That together with limited flights, has seen still thousands of our citizens,still overseas and waiting to come home.

    The dilemma faced by Thailand and many countries, including my own, is when to open up, how to open up and what safeguards need to be in place to protect the native population and the tourists. The first countries to successfully resume tourism will be those with a low level of cases. Quite simply these countries need to get talking to establish reciprocal recognition of testing regimes, quarantine periods, return protocols to country of origin and so on. This can become a framework for other countries to build on once they reach the same low Covid conditions. It is in the best interests of these countries to unite in their purpose for mutual prosperity. It’s time to lead the world out of this pandemic to a new normal.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Jason

    October 3, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    I would also suggest that any proposal a low risk country makes on it’s own, is doomed fail. It needs to be done in concert with other low risk countries to work. Sadly Thailand’s latest policy won’t do much because it has been devised in isolation. It is doomed to the same fate as “The Phuket Model”.

    Reply

