Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month | The Thaiger

Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Despite a delay in the first group of long-stay travellers arriving under the newly-formed Special Tourist Visa, the Tourism and Sports Ministry says it is vowing to bring in 1,200 tourists this month. The Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the slight delay was due to some entry processes being muddled.
“The first two groups from China had a prospective schedule of October 8, but as we need to settle some entry processes, those itineraries have to be rescheduled to another date in October.”
Thailand’s new STV is the first ‘general tourism’ visa which is hoped to be a start to a gradual re-opening of Thailand’s tourist machinery.
The cabinet approved the STV on September 15, and it was officially Gazetted on September 29. Minister Phiphat says, however, that since the visa type is new, authorities needed more time to iron out kinks in the process at the originating location of the incoming tourists. The ministry says they are closely monitoring the first month of the scheme operating before deciding to proceed with a proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period time from 14 to 7 days.
“The so-called 14-7-6 formula [for 14-day, 6-day and 6-hour quarantines] is on the radar, but we need to see how it goes step by step. The most important factor is that nobody in local communities will be happy to let foreign tourists visit their towns without quarantine.”
Despite the alternative quarantine hotel facilities being available in other provinces, long-stay travellers would have to enter the country through either Bangkok and Phuket, yet another restriction on the long list of guidelines. However, he added that those destinations do not have to be the only places that tourists can visit.
So far, Phuket and Bangkok are the only places with ALSQ facilities, but hotels in Samui are now also awaiting certification.
8 new cases of Covid reported today, all symptomatic and in quarantine
Thailand reports 8 new Covid cases from 5 different countries today, with all cases being reportedly asymptomatic and in quarantine. The new cases were from Russia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, United States, and India.
The 35 year old Indian man was on the same flight as 8 previously confirmed cases and reportedly tested positive 3 days after arriving. He was in a self-paid alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. The second case was a 43 year old Indian man who arrived on a flight in which 5 others previously tested positive. He tested positive during his first test.
The third case was a 27 year old Thai employee on the same flight coming from the UAE as 2 other previously reported cases. She stayed in ALSQ in Chon Buri province and was confirmed positive for the virus after her first test. The fourth case was a 23 year old Lao student from Russia. No other cases were found on her flight to Thailand. She is in ALSQ in Bangkok.
The fifth, sixth, and seventh cases were all Americans. One 23 year old, one 40 year old and one 5 year old who are all in ALSQ in Bangkok. All three tested positive on Wednesday with no other confirmed cases reportedly found on their flights.
The eighth case was a 40 year old Macedonian woman coming from Pakistan who also tested positive on Wednesday and was being treated at a private hospital in Bangkok. No other cases were confirmed on her flight.
The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 3,583 with 3,386 being recovered and 59 deaths. Globally, there are 34.8 million cases with 1.03 million deaths. The US has the most cases at 7.54 million followed by India with 6.47 million cases and Brazil with 4.88 million cases. The Centre for Covid Situation Administration says Thailand currently ranks 138th worldwide for its number of covid cases.
More evidence of abuse found on Nonthaburi private school’s CCTV cameras
Parents say they have found more evidence of their children being abused on CCTV at Nonthaburi’s Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School. Ronnarong Kaewphet, lawyer and chairman of the Justice-seeking Advocacy Network accompanied the parents of 10 students to the police station to file charges against the teachers that were seen allegedly beating up the students.
“Parents saw CCTV footage of two teachers punishing their children by beating them up. The footage also showed a teacher punishing a boy by putting a black garbage bag on the child’s head before pulling it down to cover his entire body. The teachers then threatened other students with the same punishment if they did not stop crying.”
“Earlier, when some parents found wounds on their children’s bodies, they questioned the teachers and were told the injuries came from children’s roughhousing. I then called on the school to provide me with all CCTV recordings, and they said they only kept recordings for three days. So, this clip only provides partial information.”
On Monday, school administrators announced it had fired 4 teachers after alleged abuse of a 3 year old, along with other kindergartners was caught on CCTV. The video showed one teacher pushing a toddler to the ground, hitting other kindergartners and dragging some across the floor.
Since the video came out and received widespread criticism, education officials say the other teachers should get into trouble for turning a blind eye to the abuse as well as the teacher who allegedly carried out the abuse. Now, the Teacher’s Council of Thailand and Office of the Private Education Commission is investigating the school and have agreed to refund tuition fees to parents for those who wish to unenroll their students from the school. Tuition for one semester at the school is reportedly 100,000 baht.
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Maag
October 3, 2020 at 2:33 pm
Is he the winner of 2020 joke award ?
Toby Andrews
October 3, 2020 at 2:33 pm
So the tourists that were told they can arrive on the 8th are now told, no you can’t.
I wonder how many cancelations they will have, or have the Thais already taken payment to ensure they do not?
Great publicity Thai tourism. Prospective tourists take note.
Jason
October 3, 2020 at 2:41 pm
I can’t really criticise the caution being exercised by the Thai Government. My own Government closed our borders and won’t permit us to travel to other countries and returnees must undergo a 14 hotel quarantine at their own expense (initially it was paid for by the government). Our citizens are having trouble getting home due to limitations on the available quarantine hotels here. That together with limited flights, has seen still thousands of our citizens,still overseas and waiting to come home.
The dilemma faced by Thailand and many countries, including my own, is when to open up, how to open up and what safeguards need to be in place to protect the native population and the tourists. The first countries to successfully resume tourism will be those with a low level of cases. Quite simply these countries need to get talking to establish reciprocal recognition of testing regimes, quarantine periods, return protocols to country of origin and so on. This can become a framework for other countries to build on once they reach the same low Covid conditions. It is in the best interests of these countries to unite in their purpose for mutual prosperity. It’s time to lead the world out of this pandemic to a new normal.
Jason
October 3, 2020 at 2:58 pm
I would also suggest that any proposal a low risk country makes on it’s own, is doomed fail. It needs to be done in concert with other low risk countries to work. Sadly Thailand’s latest policy won’t do much because it has been devised in isolation. It is doomed to the same fate as “The Phuket Model”.