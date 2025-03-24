Fuelling the festivities: Petrol and diesel prices cut for Songkran

Fuelling the festivities: Petrol and diesel prices cut for Songkran
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Motorists are getting a Songkran surprise as Thailand’s Oil Fund slashes petrol and diesel prices by 1 baht per litre—just in time for the holiday travel rush.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who also chairs the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee, announced that the price cut will be rolled out in two phases.

The first reduction of 50 satang per litre takes effect on 28 March, with another 50 satang drop following on April 4.

The move comes as global oil prices ease and the Oil Fund sees a boost in revenue, allowing the government to pass on the savings to consumers, said Pirapan.

“With the Oil Fund in a better financial position, we are able to make this adjustment to ease the burden on the public.”

KhaoSod reported That officials hope the price cut will provide some relief for holidaymakers as millions of Thais hit the roads for the annual Songkran festival, a peak travel period across the country.

While a 1-baht drop per litre may not seem like much, it is expected to make a difference for long-distance travellers and transport businesses.

With fuel costs slightly lower, the government is positioning this move as a festive “gift” to the people, ensuring their journey home for Songkran is a little easier on the wallet.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In January, PTT Station reduced for various types of petrol and gasohol, coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations.

On January 11, prices decreased by 0.30 baht per litre for petrol and all types of gasohol, while E20 will see a 0.40 baht reduction, and E85 will drop by 0.50 baht per litre.

PTT Station went even further two weeks later when it announced a reduction in retail prices for all types of benzine and gasohol by 0.40 baht per litre, with the exception of E85, which will decrease by 0.50 baht per litre. The changes took effect after 5am, January 23.

