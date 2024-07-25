Thaksin’s birthday bash: Alms, lunch, and A-list guests

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:21, 25 July 2024| Updated: 17:21, 25 July 2024
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to mark his 75th birthday with a private yet lavish celebration at his Chan Song Lar mansion in Bangkok. According to his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin will offer alms to Buddhist monks and host a lunch for a select group of close friends tomorrow.

Paetongtarn revealed that her father plans to make merit by giving alms to monks in the morning, a tradition he hasn’t observed at home for several years.

“Only those closest to my father will be invited to join the lunch.”

Among the high-profile guests expected to attend are Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and former PM’s Office minister Puangpet Chunlaiad. The intimate gathering reflects Thaksin’s desire to keep his celebrations low-key yet meaningful.

This birthday marks a significant milestone for Thaksin, who has been living under parole at his mansion since his return from self-imposed exile last year. After undergoing medical treatment at the General Police Hospital, he was paroled in February, and his parole period is set to end this month.

Thaksin’s return and his subsequent parole have been subjects of intense media scrutiny. His decision to celebrate his birthday with a simple yet heartfelt ceremony demonstrates his deep-rooted connection to Buddhist traditions and his close-knit circle of friends and family, reported The Nation.

In related news, Pheu Thai Party and coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party have refuted claims of any secret agreements after former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul were seen playing golf together at a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend.

Anutin, who holds the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, clarified that Thaksin and his family stayed at a different hotel. He asserted that no political discussions took place with Thaksin, who is widely considered to be Pheu Thai’s unofficial leader.

