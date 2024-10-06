Soldiers recover gold necklace after Chiang Rai landslide (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A house owner in Chiang Rai experienced a landslide that buried their home, prompting a call for military assistance to recover a gold necklace lost in the mud. After six hours of digging, the soldiers’ efforts were rewarded when they found the necklace and returned it to its rightful owner.

Heavy flooding in northern Thailand, particularly in Chiang Rai, caused significant damage and loss of valuables for many residents. The swift arrival of floodwaters brought with it a massive amount of mud, leading to widespread devastation.

Advertisements

Despite the losses, a heartwarming story emerged when a TikTok user, woraponwongw54, posted a clip of soldiers responding to a resident’s plea for help in finding a gold necklace buried in the mud at their home.

The soldiers spent over six hours amidst the mud-filled house, tirelessly searching for the valuable item. The TikTok video captured the moment of joy and relief when the soldiers finally discovered the gold necklace. The post was accompanied by a caption explaining the situation:

“In the morning, the house owner informed us to search for the gold in the house. The water came so quickly that they couldn’t save anything except their child. We dug bit by bit for six hours until we found it and returned it to the owner.”

The hashtags included in the post, such as #MaeSai, #ChiangRai, #ThaiMilitaryHelpsCitizens, #ThaiArmyCommand, #ThaiArmyProtectionUnit, #OneTeamThaiArmy, and #TrendingToday, reported KhaoSod.

After the video was shared, it quickly garnered a significant number of positive comments from netizens. The heartwarming story of the soldiers’ dedication and perseverance struck a chord with many viewers, who praised their noble efforts and the eventual happy ending.

Advertisements

In related news, a TikTok video showing a dedicated delivery rider wading through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver a package has gone viral, sparking calls for the rider to receive a bonus. The video, posted by user @pukky_laddawan from Nong Khai province, depicts the unexpected and heartwarming moment.