Thailand

Small earthquake shakes Chiang Rai in northern Thailand

A small earthquake struck along the ThaiMyanmar border in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand in the early hours of this morning, according to the Meteorological Department. No injuries or damages have been reported.

At 3.38am, the department‘s Earthquake Surveillance Division reported that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 3 kilometres occurred in Mae Salong Nok subdistrict in Mah Fah Luang district, along Thailand’s northernmost border.

The quake did not measure highly on the Richter scale but was felt in a wide area, especially in the mountains and foothills of Mae Fah Luang, due to its shallow depth.

At 4.58am, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Myanmar, about 74 kilometres northeast of Mae Sai district in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. No injuries or damages were reported.

Mae Fah Luang District Chief Lt. Pong Kulnara has ordered officials to survey the area to check for damages. Officials are ready to provide immediate assistance to anyone affected, he said.

Low-level seismic activity is common in the province. On the night of July 21, 2022, a series of 47 tremors struck Chiang Rai province and Myanmar’s Shan state, the strongest measuring 6.4 in magnitude. The epicentre was just across the border in Myanmar. No injuries or damages were reported.

In March, two low-level earthquakes rocked Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Lao districts.

Residents of the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai were awoken by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake last month. No injuries or damages were reported.

Netizens shared clips of the earthquake online, mostly of confused pets, captured by their home security systems.

 

Trending