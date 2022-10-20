Connect with us

Thailand

VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand

Published

 on 

Residents of Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand were awoken at 4.26am today by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The tremor lasted about three seconds and no aftershocks have been felt so far.

Many felt strong shaking as the epicentre had a shallow depth of only two kilometres in the Mae subdistrict in the Doi Saket district. People reported hearing a loud, thunderous sound.

In Chiang Mai province, the earthquake was felt in Doi Saket, Mueang Chiang Mai, San Kamphaeng, Mae Rim and San Sai districts.

Residents of Ban Thi district in Lamphun province and Dok Kham Tai district in Phayao province also felt shaking. Reports say the earthquake was also felt across the border in Myanmar.

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered authorities in all districts to investigate potential damage caused by the earthquake.

Netizens are sharing their clips of the earthquake, most of their confused pets, under the Twitter hashtag #แผนดินไหว (#earthquake)…

VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics7 mins ago

Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Hot News9 mins ago

Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Pattaya31 mins ago

Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Crime33 mins ago

Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Medical34 mins ago

Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
Health49 mins ago

California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya56 mins ago

Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Cannabis2 hours ago

Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
Travel2 hours ago

What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Politics2 hours ago

Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM
Crime3 hours ago

Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand
Press Room3 hours ago

Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN
Japan4 hours ago

My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?
Politics4 hours ago

Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia
Crime4 hours ago

New Zealand gangster arrested in Thailand handed to FBI
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending