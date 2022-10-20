VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand

Residents of Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand were awoken at 4.26am today by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The tremor lasted about three seconds and no aftershocks have been felt so far.

Many felt strong shaking as the epicentre had a shallow depth of only two kilometres in the Mae subdistrict in the Doi Saket district. People reported hearing a loud, thunderous sound.

In Chiang Mai province, the earthquake was felt in Doi Saket, Mueang Chiang Mai, San Kamphaeng, Mae Rim and San Sai districts.

Residents of Ban Thi district in Lamphun province and Dok Kham Tai district in Phayao province also felt shaking. Reports say the earthquake was also felt across the border in Myanmar.

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered authorities in all districts to investigate potential damage caused by the earthquake.

Netizens are sharing their clips of the earthquake, most of their confused pets, under the Twitter hashtag #แผนดินไหว (#earthquake)…

