Low-magnitude earthquakes detected in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai

Two low-magnitude earthquakes shook two districts in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai. The earthquakes were very mild and residents in the areas were not affected, and probably didn’t even feel it, according to Thai media.

Earthquake Observation Division reported earthquakes at Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Lao districts. The first 1.3 magnitude quake happened at Wiang Pa Pao district at 3:46am. A second 1.1 magnitude quake was reported at the Mae Lao district reported at 4:22am. Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are typically not felt.

Last night in Japan, a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern part of the country. According to a report in BBC, two people died and at least 90 people were injured. The report also shared that about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 near the earthquake centre lost electric power after the hit.

SOURCE: BBC | Khaosod | Siamrath