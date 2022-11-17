Connect with us

Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting

Photo by Beam Borwonputtikun via Flickr

Popular shopping mall CentralWorld, in Bangkok, informed its customers yesterday that the skyline walk near the shopping mall will be closed from now until the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on Saturday, November 19.

The skyline walk is closed from the Chaloem Phao Intersection to Gaysorn Village near Erawan Shrine for 24 hours. CentralWorld itself and other shopping malls nearby are operating as normal.

The announcement infuriated some Thai netizens. They commented that the meeting should not affect residents’ daily lives. while others said the government closed too many areas and roads. Some said the Skyline closure did not make any sense because the location at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) is five kilometres away from the skyline walk.

During the APEC meeting, from now until Saturday, November 19, Ratchada Pisek Road (from Asok Montri Intersection to Rama 4 Intersection) and Duang Phithak Road will be closed.

Roads that will be closed from 6pm to 6am on each day:

  • Phloen Chit Road (from Phloen Chit Intersection to Ratchapasong Intersection).
  • Soi Ruam Rue Dee.
  • Witthayu Road (from Phloen Chit Intersection to Sarasin Intersection).
  • Soi Ton Son.
  • Ratchadamri Road (from Ratchapasong Intersection to Ratchadamri Intersection).

The  QSNCC Station of the MRT subway is closed until Saturday, November 19 at 6pm.

People who can access the QSNCC and nearby areas must have an access permit issued by the government.

 

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

