Connect with us

Transport

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals

Published

 on 

In celebration of World Vegan Day on November 1, and to please members of the growing vegan community rich enough to travel first-class, Emirates Airlines now offers first-class vegan meals.

Unfortunately the fanfare around plant-based meals will not be heard by ordinary passengers in coach who will still have to order in advance or eat (or avoid) the mystery meat of airline goop.

The vegan project is a product of Emirates Flight Catering, the largest flight caterer in the world with chefs from 69 countries. The plant-based menu contains more than 180 recipes approved by international tasting panels of vegan and non-vegan chefs.

“Gourmet” vegan dishes are now offered in first and business classes while the economy-class menus remain rooted in blandness. The healthy meals for the privileged emphasise freshness and taste with vegetables and fruit taking centre stage.

Jackfruit, kohlrabi and cauliflower feature prominently in some dishes. Other core ingredients include tofu, mock meat products and varieties of nuts and beans.

Also on offer are dishes prepared with gluten-free chickpea flour, quinoa seeds, coconut-based dairy, vegan chocolate and cheese.

Passengers can expect to find thyme-scented mushroom stew; jackfruit biryani; cherry tomato tofu with edamame and roasted sesame.

Complementing meat-free savouries dishes are plant-based desserts including quinoa cakes; lemon tart and chocolate tofu cheesecake.

Rich pickings - Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals | News by Thaiger

Ordinary passengers can expect ordinary fare, just meatless.

If you are unfortunate enough to be so poor that you  to travel economy class, you’ll have to stick with the airline standard plastic box of despair. Vegan options are only available on pre-order for economy travellers, so if you forget to order, the choice onboard remains the same as before: dead things or hunger.

 

Rich pickings - Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Phuket6 mins ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand29 mins ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle40 mins ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand46 mins ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment1 hour ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment2 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News2 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Leisure2 hours ago

The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island
Entertainment3 hours ago

Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Bangkok Travel17 hours ago

7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar
Insurgency17 hours ago

Two petrol stations bombed in southern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending