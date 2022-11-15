Connect with us

Thailand

Locals queue to get access to their homes during APEC meeting

Published

 on 

Photo via NBT 2HD New

Residents and workers close to the APEC meeting location, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), queued up at Lumphini Police Station yesterday to get official passes to get access to the area.

Yesterday was the last day Lumphini Police Station issued passes to residents or those who work in the area. Motorcycle taxis, taxi drivers, and food delivery riders were not allowed a pass and cannot enter the area while the APEC meeting is ongoing.

Many residents and workers in the queue told the Thai platform Thairath that officials should have informed them more in advance because news that they needed to fill in documents and get passes has caused much confusion in the community. Some residents said collecting registration forms from other police stations would have helped reduce queues while others added officials should have opened online registration.

Some business owners told Khaosod that they have not been given passes, have had to close their shops and won’t be compensated for their loss of earnings. One woman revealed that the authorities even urged them to stay inside their homes and avoid going out if it was not necessary.

Two roads closed for 24 hours from tomorrow, November 16 to 19, are Ratchada Pisek Road (from Asok Montri Intersection to Rama 4 Intersection) and Duang Phithak Road.

Roads that will be closed for one side from 6pm to 6am on each day:

  • Phloen Chit Road (from Phloen Chit Intersection to Ratchapasong Intersection).
  • Soi Ruam Rue Dee.
  • Witthayu Road (from Phloen Chit Intersection to Sarasin Intersection).
  • Soi Ton Son.
  • Ratchadamri Road (from Ratchapasong Intersection to Ratchadamri Intersection).

The QSNCC Station of the MRT subway will be closed from tomorrow, November 16 at 12.01am to Saturday, November 19 at 6pm. Free shuttle buses will be available at Rama 4 Intersection near Klong Toey MRT Station, and Asoke Intersection near Sukhumvit MRT Station.

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

