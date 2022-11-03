Connect with us

Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to close for 5 days for APEC Summit

As world leaders gather in Bangkok later this month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a stretch of Ratchadaphisek Road will be closed for public use for five days from November 14-18.

The road will be closed from Asoke Intersection to Ratchada-Khlong Toei Intersection to make way for attendees of the APEC Summit, which will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Officers from Thong Lor Police Station said that any motorist who wishes to use the road during this period can apply online for an ‘APEC 2022 Route Pass.’

The online form asks the applicant for the details of their vehicle as well as which building they will need to access.

The APEC Summit will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and quite possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Thai police are hunting down foreign fugitives in the kingdom before the event to ensure the safety of the attendees and the public.

As High Season enters full swing, tourists are swarming into Thailand. Commander of Immigration Division 2 Pol Maj Gen Montree Pancharoen said that although immigration officers spend no longer than 45 seconds checking the documents of each foreign arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, officers are doing a thorough job to ensure no criminals posing as tourists slip into the kingdom ahead of the important meeting.

 

Trending