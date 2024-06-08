Six arrested for stealing electrical wires in Samut Prakan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of six individuals involved in cutting and stealing electrical wires in front of a police flat in Samut Prakan has been apprehended. This incident caused power outages and affected the residents. Police managed to track down and arrest the suspects after multiple thefts.

At the Bang Phli Police Station in Samut Prakan yesterday, Police Colonel Pairoj Phetploy, along with his investigative team, arrested six suspects: 39 year old Prem, 33 year old Witthun, 33 year old Wasan, 35 year old Pattharadonai, 32 year old Kannika, and 33 year old Jeerapong. They were apprehended at a residence in the Bang Sao Thong area of Samut Prakan, along with tools used for cutting electrical wires.

During the investigation, Prem confessed that the group had been stealing electrical wires almost every night due to unemployment. They would split the money obtained from selling the copper wire. Prem admitted to committing the crime four times, earning over 10,000 baht in total. The thefts occurred in front of the police flats and two factories. When asked if he feared electrocution, Prem admitted he was scared but felt compelled to continue for the sake of the group. They specifically targeted main electrical lines because they contained a substantial amount of copper.

Pol. Col. Pairoj explained that the thefts caused power outages at the Khlong Khut police flats, which house officers from both the Bang Phli Police Station and the Samut Prakan Provincial Police. Although the electrical wires along the roadside fall under the jurisdiction of the electricity authority, those beyond the utility poles are managed by the police flats. Investigators used CCTV footage to track the suspects, who initially fled to Khao Saming in Trat Province.

“After the thieves struck the factory warehouse and returned to the Khlong Khut flats last night, we realised it was the same group. We followed up and managed to arrest them.”

The suspects are currently under investigation, with police expanding the probe to include approximately seven individuals involved in the gang, each with different occupations. The investigation also revealed that the group used drugs, selling the stolen copper to fund their celebrations in Khao Saming.

The suspects face initial charges of jointly stealing government property at night using a vehicle to facilitate the crime and transporting or receiving stolen goods, reported KhaoSod.

Following the arrest, police are working to identify and apprehend the remaining gang members.