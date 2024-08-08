Siriraj Hospital computer outage disrupts appointments

Photo courtesy of Sura Ark via Flickr

Siriraj Hospital announced that its computer system is down, causing a temporary halt in services for patients with pre-scheduled appointments. The hospital assured new appointments will be communicated after today, August 8.

Siriraj Hospital recently posted an urgent announcement stating that their computer system is temporarily out of service. This has disrupted the hospital’s ability to provide normal services to patients who had pre-scheduled appointments.

The hospital is working to resolve the issue and has emphasised the need to suspend services for these patients. New appointment details will be communicated once the system is restored, said a hospital spokesperson.

“We inform all service recipients that the computer system at Siriraj Hospital is currently unusable.”

The hospital is actively addressing the problem and aims to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, patients with appointments are advised that their services cannot proceed as scheduled. Siriraj Hospital expressed deep apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Subsequently, Siriraj Hospital has provided an update, stating that the system is partially operational. This partial functionality allows some units to offer services at limited points. Patients are encouraged to check with their respective units to confirm whether they can proceed with their scheduled appointments or if they need to reschedule, reported KhaoSod.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

