Family demands justice after hospital denies treatment, father dies

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A tragic incident in Nakhon Ratchasima has left a family devastated after a father was denied treatment at a local hospital, leading to his untimely death. The family is now seeking justice and accountability for what they perceive as negligence.

At Wat Srapleang in Sung Noen, Nakhon Ratchasima, a funeral ceremony was held for Somporn Rasamee, a 50 year old resident of Laos. The atmosphere was filled with grief as friends and family came to pay their last respects.

His daughter, 25 year old Wannaporn Sisom, who recently graduated and was about to receive her degree on August 21, attended the funeral in her graduation gown, clinging to a photo of her father and crying inconsolably. She had also been preparing for her wedding later this year but her plans have been overshadowed by her father’s sudden passing.

Wannaporn’s brother-in-law, 30 year old Athibodi Pattrakawin, recounted the events leading to Somporn’s death. He explained that Somporn had fallen ill and sought treatment at a hospital in Sung Noen.

The hospital staff, however, dismissed his condition as non-critical and refused to admit him, advising him to return home. Despite Somporn’s deteriorating health, he was only given medication for allergies, nausea, and electrolytes, which seemed unrelated to his symptoms.

Athibodi revealed that Somporn had initially gone to the hospital at around 3am with severe chest pain and difficulty breathing. The emergency room staff, numbering three to four individuals, doubted the severity of his condition and denied him admission, stating that the hospital only accepted genuinely critical cases at that hour. They instructed him to leave and return in the morning.

Hospital negligence

“The hospital staff refused to admit Somporn and made him get off the patient stretcher to wait on the bench, even though his condition was visibly worsening. They also scolded him for not wearing a face mask, forcing his mother-in-law to run out and buy one,” said Athibodi.

The family pleaded with the hospital to keep Somporn for observation, but their requests were ignored. By the time they returned home, Somporn’s condition had worsened significantly, and he began vomiting blood.

The family rushed him back to the hospital at 6am but it took until 8am for him to receive any treatment. The medical team then realised the severity of his condition and decided to transfer him to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

Unfortunately, by the time Somporn arrived at Maharat Hospital at 11am, his condition had deteriorated even further. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away that afternoon.

Athibodi expressed his frustration with the initial hospital’s handling of the situation.

“The hospital’s refusal to admit Somporn and their lack of courtesy, including making him lie on a bench and the face mask issue, was unacceptable. The hospital should have had at least one mask available.”

Following Somporn’s death, the family filed a complaint with the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office, demanding an investigation into the hospital’s conduct.

Although the hospital director later reached out to discuss potential remedies, the family felt the response was insufficient. No representatives or wreaths were sent to the funeral, further deepening their dissatisfaction.

Wannaporn shared that she wore her graduation gown to the funeral to honour her father’s wish to see her in the attire, a moment he never got to experience. She questioned the hospital’s decision to deny treatment, believing that had they admitted her father initially, he might have had a chance to survive, reported KhaoSod.

The family is determined to pursue the matter to prevent similar incidents from happening to others. They are calling for the hospital to explain their actions and ensure better care for future patients.