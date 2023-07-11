Missing German businessman’s chopped remains found in Pattaya rental property freezer

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

In a shocking new development, the remains of missing German businessman Hans Peter Mack were discovered in a rented property early this morning at around 12.30am. The property is located within the Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village in Pattaya. The discovery of the 62 year old was confirmed this morning by Bang Lamung officials.

The mystery trail leading to Mack’s whereabouts found its chilling endpoint when police discovered his remains frozen and chopped into parts. The remains were concealed within black garbage bags, and secured inside a large freezer in the rented premises.

The search and subsequent discovery resulted from the scrutiny of leads and CCTV footage by the police. The video evidence showed the freezer being transported by people who appeared to be foreigners in a black pickup truck, The Pattaya News reported.

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News.

Neighbours said that until yesterday morning, July 10, there had been people at the property.

One neighbour, 35 year old Rewat Rodchuen, said that people at the property included a German friend of Mack, identified only as Olaf. Olaf reportedly had been living in the property for around three months, Rewat said. Olaf was questioned by the police regarding Mack’s disappearance at the weekend.

Olaf lived with a disabled German woman, whose name Rewat did not know. Both of them were close with another German, known only as Petra, who Thai police say is also a person of interest.

Rewat said that Olaf and the disabled woman left the property early yesterday morning after being interviewed by Nong Prue Police the previous evening.

Olaf remained silent throughout the course of the interview, only telling police to speak to a lawyer. Thai police believe that Thai citizens have been involved in Mack’s foul-played end.

Follow us on :













The police plan to provide more details later today, along with arrest warrants for the suspects believed to be connected to Mack’s untimely demise. Although the motive remains unclear at this stage, there police believe that it is related to business.

The renowned Thai deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn formally took charge of this investigation yesterday.