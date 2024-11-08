Pattaya parents outraged after teacher attacks 12 year old boy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:44, 08 November 2024| Updated: 16:44, 08 November 2024
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City is in uproar as furious parents of a 12 year old boy from Pattaya City School 2 claim their son was assaulted by his physical education (PE) teacher in a brutal attack that has sparked outrage and calls for immediate action.

According to the boy’s parents, the teacher allegedly kicked their son, choked him, and threatened to “smack him until he was no longer stupid.” The horrifying incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 5, leaving the family shaken by the teacher’s warning that he could do much more.

Following the parents’ complaints, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat swiftly announced that an investigation committee had been established to uncover the facts. This committee, comprising members from both the school and the education department, is tasked with determining the truth and ensuring fair treatment for both the student and the accused teacher.

“If these allegations are substantiated, the teacher could face disciplinary and legal consequences, up to and including dismissal.”

The teacher has reportedly expressed a willingness to apologise, according to the school principal. However, given the severity of the accusations and the potential for similar incidents, Pattaya officials are treating the matter with caution.

Currently, the teacher remains in his role, pending investigation, but city authorities have emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to physical punishment.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana reassured concerned parents.

“We urge anyone who encounters such issues to come forward; Pattaya is committed to addressing this seriously and promoting non-physical disciplinary methods.”

With the investigation underway, parents and the community await answers, and justice, for the young student. The Deputy Mayor has extended an invitation to the family to meet at Pattaya City Hall, underscoring the city’s commitment to transparency and support as this disturbing case unfolds, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In related news, the parents of an 11 year old Thai schoolboy have filed a complaint against a teacher who allegedly struck their son with a wooden stick, causing injuries.

