Opinion
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
OPINION
A letter to The Thaiger. Thanks to WB for your thoughts on the matter. The views expressed by WB do not represent The Thaiger, its management or staff. Your comments are welcome at our Facebook page.
Thailand faces a grim choice. It can have tourism with widespread Covid or it can stay closed up, but it can’t have tourism without Covid … there is no middle ground. All the data available from other countries shows this to be the case.
Its second dilemma is that Thailand has traditional multi generational households (generally 3 generations) and if covid gets into the broader community it will pose a massive threat as it will be impossible to isolate the elderly/vulnerable, from the younger generations that will predominantly remain asymptomatic and spread the virus unknowingly.
The third dilemma is the Government’s refusal to look at the real facts about its GDP and economy. The “tourism” industry is not about how many farang pass through an airport, it’s about how much money is spent in the wider community and where it’s spent.
They may choose to look strictly at the formal sector and survey the 5 star hotels to make their assumption of a 15-19% GDP number, but in reality there is a massive informal tourist economy that effects tens of millions of Thai people and businesses.
This is not the t-shirt seller, this is flow on economy from the million or more bar ladies.
They all purchase food from the street venders, get their clothes laundered, rent rooms, pay bills, and send the bulk of their income home to support an extended family, not to memtion all the “boyfriends” remitences from overseas. In the great fight to save face the government has refused to acknowledge their existence and include them in any type of covid financial aid, and that doesn’t just effect the lady but her whole extended family.
The ripple effect from this is being felt far and wide. One room is now occupied by 4 ladies and 3 rooms are vacant. The payments on motorbike loans are not paid. Mama-noodles are the economic choice and the BBQ cart is struggling, as is the chicken farmer, and the chicken feed producers. The real estate financial problems are coming as these same ladies are no longer able to service their bank debts for land and house building.
The Catch 22 is unfathomable, the reality is hard to face and it is a guaranteed loser at the next election regardless of the choice made, but delaying the choice is not going to work for long either.
The only thing that is certain is that the Phucket quaratine bubble will not work in its proposed form due to the characteristics of this virus. You either need to isolate each and every guest from the other guests for 14 days or you will have an outbreak. The minute you have an outbreak the staff will try to flee due to the superstition and fear that has been built up (needlessly) about the virus. Those fleeing staff will spread it as they go and the whole 6 month quarantine/lockdowns/restrictions will have been for naught, and then they will start again destroying what is left of the economy.
I do not envy the choices to come, but the true science needs to be used or thousands will die needlessly, my family may even be among those numbers.
Perhaps the “ministers” should get some plain clothes and go hang out at the bars in Pattaya (and other places), buy the ladies some drinks and ask questions, they will be only to happy to fill you in on what is really going on below the shiny surface that is the hi-so hotel bars of Bangkok. Heck, im happy to introduce you and get the conversation started if you like.
WB
NOTES: Prostitution is not illegal in Thailand, although many activities associated with it are (brothels, pimping, causing a public nuisance etc.). Nevertheless, it was estimated to be worth US$6.4 billion a year in revenue (2015), accounting for a significant portion of the national GDP – Wikipedia.
In July 2016, it was reported that the Thai government intended to abolish the sex industry. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, the tourism minister, said… “Tourists don’t come to Thailand for sex. They come here for our beautiful culture” and that “We want Thailand to be about quality tourism. We want the sex industry gone”. Kobkarn was replaced as tourism and sports minister in November 2017
In 2015 Havocscope, a database providing information about the global black market, gave an approximate figure of about 250,000 for the number of prostitutes working in Thailand. In 2015, UNAIDS in estimated the total population of sex workers in Thailand to be 147,000. Another UN report, prepared by NGOs, estimates the number of prostitutes in Pattaya at around 30,000.
Crime
Woman’s body found floating down Bangkok river
A woman’s body was found floating in the Chao Phraya River today. Her body was wrapped in plastic bags and emergency responders say she had severe injuries. The body was found near the Tha Din Daeng pier in Bangkok. The call came from 61 year old Sahaphop Kruekrat who saw the bag floating in the river and noticed human legs were sticking out. The woman’s body had started to decompose and medics say they suspect she was dead for at least 72 hours. The right side of the woman’s waist was severely injured. The woman appeared to be Asian and between the […]
Bangkok
Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak
Traffic police in Bangkok are being instructed to keep the capital’s roads clear after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding from around 2am this morning. Krisana Pattanajaroen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, says officers have been tasked with preventing traffic jams, particularly along Bangkok’s busiest thoroughfares, as well as removing any potential obstacles. The heavy rains started early in the morning but persisted through the peak hour and only dissipated after around 8.30-9am. A few messages on social media, some official, some not… “Because of the rain today, students should decide themselves whether they can safely travel to schools. […]
Bangkok
Bangkok is getting smarter: 4 districts focused in urban plan
Bangkok is becoming a so-called “smart city” with an urban development plan focused on making improvements to city technology and infrastructure. The National Charter of Thailand says they’re focusing on 4 districts: Chinatown, Asoke, Rattanakosin Island and Tao Poon. For the Yaowarat district, or Chinatown, 580 metres will become a “web of transport” under the plan funded by the Thailand Science Research and Innovation. Free public WiFi will be provided in the area and improvements to the district’s infrastructure will make Chinatown more appealing to tourists and visitors. The road and sidewalks will be extended to be more pedestrian-friendly and […]
Rein
September 1, 2020 at 3:39 pm
How can covid-19 spread in Thailand? Something that is to my believe not, or nearly not possible! Why? Well imagine I as a Dutch man need to have a negative test 72 hours before departure. ( Negative, means I have no Covid-19) Apon arrival I need to be quarantined for 14 days. Also on arrival my test in Thailand for covid-19 was negative. so still after 14 days I have no Covid-19 right? Otherwise the 5900 baht for each test was wasted. Staying in quarantine in the hotel for 14 days there is no way I can infect anyone with Covid-19 as I was tested already 2 times negative. After these 14 days I will again be tested for Covid-19. Again negative. So WTF are they talking about in Thailand? Scared for what? It is time they wake up. 15.000 deaths a year in traffic, that is nearly 2 each hour. Don’t fool us Thailand. You really need to open borders before it’s too late. People are starving to death now. Another thing is, we farang don’t really need Thailand to have a holiday. If borders will not be opened before October 1st Thailand have to be aware a civil war can happen. You can not treat foreigners as your prisoner. Quarantine is ok. But that’s it. And open more hotels. Not only the expensive ones that have links with the government!
Mark Franklin
September 1, 2020 at 4:10 pm
Keep the 14 quarantine but have more affordable hotels Covid checks at hotel offer Thai health insurance as mandatory at a reasonable cost start flights to Thailand this is so much better than Phuket’s plan to kick start tourism and you would get more 90 day tourists
Perceville Smithers
September 1, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Finally an article that addresses another segment of the economy.