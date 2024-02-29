Serial rapist arrested after sexually assaulting Bangkok schoolgirls

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:59, 29 February 2024| Updated: 15:59, 29 February 2024
Police arrested a serial rapist at his condominium in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok yesterday for sexually assaulting at least three schoolgirls in the Bangkok and Nonthaburi provinces. The Thai rapist admitted to being a pedophile and claimed that all the victims consented.

A 12 year old victim and her parents filed a complaint at Tung Mahamek Police Station in October last year. The girl reported that the rapist secretly followed her when she was walking home from school. Upon entering her rented house, the Thai man approached, pushed her inside and raped her.

According to the girl, the man did not use a condom and threatened to kill her after the rape. Fortunately, a family member arrived home around the same time. She screamed for help and the rapist quickly fled the scene.

Officers later identified the rapist as 40 year old Thai man Wissanu, also known as Toey Bangpho. Police managed to arrest him yesterday, February 27, while he was in a lift at his condominium in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok.

Wissanu is a serial rapist and has a long list of rape convictions. He targeted the young girls and committed crimes against them when they were wearing school uniforms. A victim in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok also filed a complaint in 2017, and another girl aged 16 reported the rape in 2018.

The 16 year old girl revealed that Wissanu stalked her and pretended to be a motorcycle taxi rider before taking her under the Kung Thon Bridge to sexually assault her.

Wissanu was arrested on September 7, 2018, and imprisoned for many years. Despite this, he repeated these crimes after his release.

Police reported that Wissanu also threatened and blackmailed some victims into sending him their masturbation videos.

Wissanu admitted that he was a pedophile but denied raping the victims. He said all the victims consented to the sexual activities and even claimed that some of the girls were happy to send masturbation videos to him.

Wissanu told police that all of the victims were naughtier than the police expected. They agreed to have sex with him but later filed complaints against him because they wanted to cause chaos. He also denied stalking any of the victims. He said he only knew where they lived.

