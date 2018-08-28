National
Separate tests, different licenses for big and small motorbike riders
PHOTO: The Thai PM tries his hand at big-bike riding in promotions for the Buriram MotoGP – Daily News
Daily News reports that a senior government spokesman says the cabinet agrees with the idea of treating big bikes and other bikes separately in terms of education and licensing.
A proposal says that in order to lessen road accidents those riding big bikes should be treated differently with more training and special licensing provided for those who want to ride higher-powered motorbikes.
They quoted Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnert saying the government agrees with adjusting a 2005 law. Speaking after a ministerial level meeting in Chumpon he said that in future those applying for licenses who wanted to ride big bikes would have to take a separate test and have a different license. Precisely what is considered a ‘big bike’ has yet to be made clear.
Serious reforms needed to solve problem of Thailand’s stateless people
by Pratch Rujivanarom
In the wake of the publicity raised by the four stateless Mu Pa team members and the decade-long struggle of paper airplane maestro Mong Thongdee, the issue of Thailand’s stateless people is getting some much-needed government attention.
A seminar into the issues say that reforms are needed in the nationality verification process to ease complicated bureaucratic procedures and solve the problem of officials’ bad attitude toward stateless persons.
These suggestions were presented at a seminar yesterday by academics, experts, media and activists, who have been involved in problems surrounding stateless persons and nationality issues. The forum was held in Thammasat University.
National Human Rights Commissioner Tuanjai Deetes said from her long experience working on nationality issues for stateless persons, the biggest problem obstructing efforts to register nationals is the negative attitude toward stateless persons by local officials and the slow and complicated bureaucratic procedures.
“I understand that the duty of verifying the nationality of stateless persons belongs to the local administrative authorities, who already have many jobs. So many of them see this task as unnecessary and it may cause them trouble later,” Tuanjai said.
“Therefore, the authorities should hire more staff, who have a good understanding of the problems and realise the importance of people’s right to have a nationality, and to work on solving these chronic problems.”
Meanwhile, Nattaya Waewveerakput, social news editor at Thai PBS, said we also need the liberalisation of related laws and regulations, because Thai society is facing the major challenge of an ageing society and we need these young and capable people to push our country forward.
Also at the seminar, many young stateless persons, who were born in Thailand but do not yet have Thai nationalities, shared their difficult experiences. They complained about not being able to travel freely, not having access to universal health care and losing out on opportunities to further their studies and finding a job.
Among the young stateless persons was Thailand’s paper aeroplane champion Mong Thongdee, who was promised a Thai nationality as a reward for representing Thailand in a paper aeroplane competition in Japan nine years ago. He is still a stateless person.
Although many of them were born and raised in Thailand and have a strong sense of being Thai, these people have been finding it difficult to register as Thai nationals due to the absence of birth certificates and problems with bureaucratic procedures.
Ban military conscription, sell the submarines – Pheu Thai
The Pheu Thai Party, the political party who won elections under Thaksin, then Yingluck Shinawatra, will abolish compulsory military conscription if it is returned to power after the next election.
The former ruling party also says it will sell the Navy’s submarines and use the money to fund the construction of hospitals, the source added. The party came up with the ideas after many of its members met former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra overseas.
Thaksin, still referred to as “Big Boss”, is widely viewed as Pheu Thai’s patriarch even though he holds no executive position in the party. The former PM has lived overseas in self-imposed exile after fleeing the country in 2008, shortly before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders sentenced him to two years in jail for abuse of power while in office.
Abolishing military draft and selling submarines to fund new hospitals would be part of Pheu Thai’s key policy platforms for the next election, expected to be held next February, the source said. The source added that since the country is not at war, there should be no need for drafting many people to the military. Compulsory conscription should be replaced by voluntary military service, the source added.
Pheu Thai also believes the country needs hospitals more than submarines, the source added. After the 2014 military-led coup, the junta approved the purchase of three submarines worth 13.5 billion baht from China.
While meeting party members overseas recently, Thaksin reportedly expressed confidence that his party would gain a majority in the House of Representatives, winning as many as 260 of the 500 seats up for grabs, the source said. Thaksin was apparently citing the results of recent public opinion surveys that put Pheu Thai ahead of other parties.
Thaksin has also reportedly said that delaying the election any further would worsen the situation for the junta and work in favour of Pheu Thai, the source said.
“It will be easy for Pheu Thai to get votes. Today, people at the grassroots level are suffering from economic problems,” the source pointed out.
Thaksin has also reportedly suggested that the party’s former MPs visit their electorates frequently to hear the problems of local residents, so party policy platforms can be planned accordingly.
