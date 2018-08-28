Connect with us

National

Serious reforms needed to solve problem of Thailand’s stateless people

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

by Pratch Rujivanarom

In the wake of the publicity raised by the four stateless Mu Pa team members and the decade-long struggle of paper airplane maestro Mong Thongdee, the issue of Thailand’s stateless people is getting some much-needed government attention.

A seminar into the issues say that reforms are needed in the nationality verification process to ease complicated bureaucratic procedures and solve the problem of officials’ bad attitude toward stateless persons.

These suggestions were presented at a seminar yesterday by academics, experts, media and activists, who have been involved in problems surrounding stateless persons and nationality issues. The forum was held in Thammasat University.

National Human Rights Commissioner Tuanjai Deetes said from her long experience working on nationality issues for stateless persons, the biggest problem obstructing efforts to register nationals is the negative attitude toward stateless persons by local officials and the slow and complicated bureaucratic procedures.

“I understand that the duty of verifying the nationality of stateless persons belongs to the local administrative authorities, who already have many jobs. So many of them see this task as unnecessary and it may cause them trouble later,” Tuanjai said.

“Therefore, the authorities should hire more staff, who have a good understanding of the problems and realise the importance of people’s right to have a nationality, and to work on solving these chronic problems.”

Meanwhile, Nattaya Waewveerakput, social news editor at Thai PBS, said we also need the liberalisation of related laws and regulations, because Thai society is facing the major challenge of an ageing society and we need these young and capable people to push our country forward.

Also at the seminar, many young stateless persons, who were born in Thailand but do not yet have Thai nationalities, shared their difficult experiences. They complained about not being able to travel freely, not having access to universal health care and losing out on opportunities to further their studies and finding a job.

Among the young stateless persons was Thailand’s paper aeroplane champion Mong Thongdee, who was promised a Thai nationality as a reward for representing Thailand in a paper aeroplane competition in Japan nine years ago. He is still a stateless person.

Although many of them were born and raised in Thailand and have a strong sense of being Thai, these people have been finding it difficult to register as Thai nationals due to the absence of birth certificates and problems with bureaucratic procedures.

STORY: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Prem turns 98, pays visit to Supreme Patriarch

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 28, 2018

By

General Prem Tinsulanonda, the president of the Privy Council and chief royal adviser, has marked his 98th birthday Sunday by calling on the Supreme Patriarch at Ratchabophit Temple.

Despite being only two years short of a century in age, Prem appeared to be in good health, and was able to walk without assistance. He made merit by providing a meal and alms to the Supreme Patriarch and other monks at the temple. Also present at the ceremony were his relatives, close aides and former senior commanders.

Prem was dressed in a traditional shirt in light orange colour, representing Thursday – the day he was born.  Before leaving the temple, a reporter asked if he had any comments about the country. However, Prem only responded with a smile before walking away.

The statesman, a former Thai Prime Minister (1980 – 1988), is still regarded as a powerful figure in Thai politics though he no longer holds political positions.

Previously, it was a tradition for senior government officials and military commanders to call on Prem on his birthday at his Sisao Thewet residence.

However, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s request to visit the privy councillor this year was turned down by Prem’s doctor, who said it would be too risky for him  to stand for a long time to greet his well-wishers.

Prem was born on August 26, 1920, in Songkhla province. A former commander-in-chief at the Royal Thai Army, Prem was credited with ending a Communist insurgency and presiding over rapid economic growth.

Read more about General Prem HERE.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

National

Separate tests, different licenses for big and small motorbike riders

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 28, 2018

By

PHOTO: The Thai PM tries his hand at big-bike riding in promotions for the Buriram MotoGP – Daily News

Daily News reports that a senior government spokesman says the cabinet agrees with the idea of treating big bikes and other bikes separately in terms of education and licensing.

A proposal says that in order to lessen road accidents those riding big bikes should be treated differently with more training and special licensing provided for those who want to ride higher-powered motorbikes.

They quoted Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnert saying the government agrees with adjusting a 2005 law. Speaking after a ministerial level meeting in Chumpon he said that in future those applying for licenses who wanted to ride big bikes would have to take a separate test and have a different license. Precisely what is considered a ‘big bike’ has yet to be made clear.

STORY: Daily News

Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

14 hours ago

on

August 28, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending