National
Serious reforms needed to solve problem of Thailand’s stateless people
by Pratch Rujivanarom
In the wake of the publicity raised by the four stateless Mu Pa team members and the decade-long struggle of paper airplane maestro Mong Thongdee, the issue of Thailand’s stateless people is getting some much-needed government attention.
A seminar into the issues say that reforms are needed in the nationality verification process to ease complicated bureaucratic procedures and solve the problem of officials’ bad attitude toward stateless persons.
These suggestions were presented at a seminar yesterday by academics, experts, media and activists, who have been involved in problems surrounding stateless persons and nationality issues. The forum was held in Thammasat University.
National Human Rights Commissioner Tuanjai Deetes said from her long experience working on nationality issues for stateless persons, the biggest problem obstructing efforts to register nationals is the negative attitude toward stateless persons by local officials and the slow and complicated bureaucratic procedures.
“I understand that the duty of verifying the nationality of stateless persons belongs to the local administrative authorities, who already have many jobs. So many of them see this task as unnecessary and it may cause them trouble later,” Tuanjai said.
“Therefore, the authorities should hire more staff, who have a good understanding of the problems and realise the importance of people’s right to have a nationality, and to work on solving these chronic problems.”
Meanwhile, Nattaya Waewveerakput, social news editor at Thai PBS, said we also need the liberalisation of related laws and regulations, because Thai society is facing the major challenge of an ageing society and we need these young and capable people to push our country forward.
Also at the seminar, many young stateless persons, who were born in Thailand but do not yet have Thai nationalities, shared their difficult experiences. They complained about not being able to travel freely, not having access to universal health care and losing out on opportunities to further their studies and finding a job.
Among the young stateless persons was Thailand’s paper aeroplane champion Mong Thongdee, who was promised a Thai nationality as a reward for representing Thailand in a paper aeroplane competition in Japan nine years ago. He is still a stateless person.
Although many of them were born and raised in Thailand and have a strong sense of being Thai, these people have been finding it difficult to register as Thai nationals due to the absence of birth certificates and problems with bureaucratic procedures.
STORY: The Nation
National
Prem turns 98, pays visit to Supreme Patriarch
General Prem Tinsulanonda, the president of the Privy Council and chief royal adviser, has marked his 98th birthday Sunday by calling on the Supreme Patriarch at Ratchabophit Temple.
Despite being only two years short of a century in age, Prem appeared to be in good health, and was able to walk without assistance. He made merit by providing a meal and alms to the Supreme Patriarch and other monks at the temple. Also present at the ceremony were his relatives, close aides and former senior commanders.
Prem was dressed in a traditional shirt in light orange colour, representing Thursday – the day he was born. Before leaving the temple, a reporter asked if he had any comments about the country. However, Prem only responded with a smile before walking away.
The statesman, a former Thai Prime Minister (1980 – 1988), is still regarded as a powerful figure in Thai politics though he no longer holds political positions.
Previously, it was a tradition for senior government officials and military commanders to call on Prem on his birthday at his Sisao Thewet residence.
However, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s request to visit the privy councillor this year was turned down by Prem’s doctor, who said it would be too risky for him to stand for a long time to greet his well-wishers.
Prem was born on August 26, 1920, in Songkhla province. A former commander-in-chief at the Royal Thai Army, Prem was credited with ending a Communist insurgency and presiding over rapid economic growth.
Read more about General Prem HERE.
STORY: The Nation
National
Separate tests, different licenses for big and small motorbike riders
PHOTO: The Thai PM tries his hand at big-bike riding in promotions for the Buriram MotoGP – Daily News
Daily News reports that a senior government spokesman says the cabinet agrees with the idea of treating big bikes and other bikes separately in terms of education and licensing.
A proposal says that in order to lessen road accidents those riding big bikes should be treated differently with more training and special licensing provided for those who want to ride higher-powered motorbikes.
They quoted Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnert saying the government agrees with adjusting a 2005 law. Speaking after a ministerial level meeting in Chumpon he said that in future those applying for licenses who wanted to ride big bikes would have to take a separate test and have a different license. Precisely what is considered a ‘big bike’ has yet to be made clear.
STORY: Daily News
National
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
Land expropriation for new Chiang Mai airport expected to start next month
Prem turns 98, pays visit to Supreme Patriarch
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
100,000 methamphetamine pills seized in Krabi
Separate tests, different licenses for big and small motorbike riders
Serious reforms needed to solve problem of Thailand’s stateless people
Body of Indonesian man recovered off Karon Beach
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Ban military conscription, sell the submarines – Pheu Thai
National police begin Koh Tao rape claim investigation today
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket2 hours ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui5 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
News6 days ago
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
-
Chiang Mai5 days ago
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
-
Samui5 days ago
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
-
Phuket6 days ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival dates announced
You must be logged in to post a comment Login