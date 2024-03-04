Security guard shot at Nakhon Ratchasima’s Center Point Hotel

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A chilling shooting incident transpired in Nakhon Ratchasima at 7.15pm on March 2, when a security guard at the Center Point Hotel, situated at Terminal 21 Korat, was shot six times by a fellow hotel employee, causing pandemonium amongst the shoppers present at the time.

The incident instantly brought back dreadful memories of the February 8, 2020, mass shooting at Terminal 21 Korat, which resulted in 30 fatalities and left 58 individuals injured.

Upon receiving the report, the local law enforcement officers and rescue team arrived at the scene posthaste. They discovered the injured security guard, Natdanai Leklak, who despite being shot multiple times, was conscious and capable of providing a preliminary account of the incident. The 30 year old was immediately given first aid on the spot before being transferred to a nearby hospital to receive urgent medical attention, reported The Pattaya News.

Supapornphong, the alleged perpetrator of the crime, had been recently dismissed from his position as a chef at the Center Point Hotel, Natdanai informed the police. He continued, explaining that the dismissal was due to his repeated attempts to sneak alcoholic drinks into the workplace, which Natdanai had reported to their supervisor, leading to Supapornphong’s eventual termination.

The situation escalated quickly following the job termination. A heated disagreement broke out between the two, and in the heat of the moment, Supapornphong allegedly retreated to his room, returned with an improvised shotgun, and shot Natdanai six times. This unexpected turn of events led to chaos, with patrons of Terminal 21 Korat being reminded of the horrifying mass shooting incident that took place just a few years prior.

Current situation under control

However, the situation now stands under control. Supapornphong surrendered to the police soon after the incident and is expected to face severe legal consequences for his alleged actions. The Nakhon Ratchasima police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to present a detailed, accurate account of the incident that unfolded in front of the Center Point Hotel at Terminal 21 Korat.

The law enforcement authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety of the public and maintain peace and order in the city. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the swift response by the police and medical teams is commendable, potentially saving the life of the injured security guard and preventing any further escalation of the situation.