Thailand accelerates development of six airports to boost global aviation ranking

In a substantial move to elevate Thailand’s aviation stature on the global platform, the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has fast-tracked the development of six of its national airports. This ambitious venture, set in motion on March 2, entails an estimated investment of 210 billion baht (US$5.86 billion). It resonates with the Thai government’s policies aimed at transforming Thai airports into a global aviation hub. The goal is to ascend into the top 20 in the global ranking within a span of five years.

The six national airports under AOT’s supervision include the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Mae Fah Luang Airport, Chiang Rai Airport, Phuket Airport, and Hat Yai Airport located in Songkhla.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, who presides over the Phuket Tourist Association, highlighted the paramount significance of aviation transportation in the realm of tourism. He envisioned an aviation hub in Thailand that offers connections to a myriad of international destinations, which could provide a major uplift to the nation’s tourism sector, reported The Pattaya News.

However, he also pointed out that national airlines need to operate an adequate number of flights to meet the rising demand. While comprehensive international flights are the end goal, the profitability of some routes may not justify the investment. As a solution, he suggested incorporating income from other popular flights.

“The most difficult problems were traffic congestion and public transportation which needed to be solved first as local government officials could not handle the tasks,” Thanet added.

Adding to the narrative, Chai Eamsiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International PCL, stated that to cater to the increasing demand, the availability of flights needs to be enhanced. Moreover, the duration spent on connecting flights should be minimised to ensure passenger convenience.

In line with this, Thai Airways plans to expand its fleet by importing an additional 45 aircraft. The first batch of these new additions is expected to be ready by 2027.

Simultaneously, the company is setting its sights on establishing a new Aircraft Repair Center. This centre, dedicated to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), will be based in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The EEC is a special economic zone situated in eastern Thailand. The venture will be a collaboration with various international companies, Chai concluded.

