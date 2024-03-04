Thai man shoots wrong car in road rage incident

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A startling incident unfolded in Pattaya over the weekend when a local man, 33 year old Supakrit Wannajinda, turned himself in at the Nongprue Police Station. Supakrit confessed to discharging a firearm at a vehicle, only to realise later that he had targeted the wrong car. The event occurred on March 2 and has since sent ripples to the local community.

Supakrit appeared at the police station on a red Honda Spacy I motorcycle, the same vehicle he was riding during the time of the shooting. Upon his arrival, he presented a registered Forjas Taurus revolver and three bullet casings to the authorities, signifying his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

The incident itself took place a day prior in Soi Map Song-Nong Yai 10, located in the Nongprue sub-district of the Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The victim of the shooting was the owner of a bronze Toyota Vigo pickup truck. The vehicle had sustained damage from the gunfire, with a bullet hole visible in the rear truck bed and a right rear tyre punctured.

In a surprising confession, Supakrit revealed to the police that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. He had intended to target a vehicle similar in appearance, with which he had had a prior road altercation. The shooting, he admitted, was an act of anger, but directed at the wrong car.

The 50 year old owner of the damaged vehicle, Saibua Sangjan, was not involved in any prior dispute with Supakrit. Following the incident, she reported that Supakrit had reached out to her to apologise for the shooting and had agreed to cover all the damages.

Currently, Supakrit is in police custody and is facing charges of causing property damage, as well as carrying and discharging a firearm in public without reasonable cause. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the quick escalation of road rage incidents and the dire consequences they can lead to.

“He said the car looked similar to the one he previously had a dispute on the road with, prompting him to mistakenly shoot it out of anger,” Supakrit said.

Saibua stated that Supakrit had contacted her before he turned himself in to apologise for the incident and agreed to compensate for all damages.