Phuket
Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise on beach: “whale poop”
A local villager in Phuket was on a jog Thursday morning when he stumbled on a substance that he believes may be worth up to 30 million baht. the man didn’t find gold, or diamonds, or even birds’ nest. The treasure that the 66 year old Mai Khao resident discovered? Whale poop.
Ambergris is a waxy, solid substance that sperm whales create in their intestines, which is then passed out of the whale with its faeces, hence often being referred to as “whale poop”. The material is surprisingly valuable, revered in Asian cultures for use in medicine and traditional treatments as well as being used as a spice. In Western culture, the substance is also prized for its usefulness in stabilizing perfume scents.
Because of its desirability and scarcity, with the sperm whale being a protected species making collecting or selling its byproducts illegal in many places, ambergris is one of the most valuable animal-derived substances on the planet, with 1 kilogramme fetching up to US $50,000. The lump that the local Phuket villager found on the beach weighs about 19.5 kilogrammes.
If the oily waxy lump the man found is verified as high-quality ambergris, it could be worth around 32.6 million baht.
This incredibly valuable find was discovered in a beach jog in front of the Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa. When the curious man took a closer look and poked at the giant lump, he said an oily and honey-like material stuck to his finger. It reminded him of the golden yellow whale poop head seen on a TV news show.
He brought the lump back to his home to inspect further, and now the Phuket Marine Biological Center has been notified of the discovery. They have collected the lump of possible “whale poop” and expert marine biologists are inspecting it now in an attempt to verify that is in fact ambergris.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise on beach: “whale poop”
Transgender who fled to Thailand faces extradition to Malaysia
Saturday Covid-19 Update: 11,975 infections, 127 deaths
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Nov 1 reopening proposed; arrest for “sexy” officer cosplay | September 24
Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more
Contrary to Anutin, US says delivery of vaccines awaits Thailand
Sunsets, ‘Farangs’ and Boring Charisma | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 25
CCSA approves reopening delay, state of emergency extension
Video of feet on bread appears to be from India, not Thailand
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand’s security council approves Emergency Decree extension | Sep 24
Phuket Covid-19: 3 new deaths, 322 released from medical care
Malaysia considers further re-opening to domestic tourism
Thailand Re-opening, Costs and challenges | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 96
Weather warning issued as tropical storm Dianmu approaches
Education ministry to accelerate vaccination of over 200,000 teachers
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20
Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
- Crime4 days ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
- Crime3 days ago
Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
- Pattaya3 days ago
October Pattaya reopening on schedule according to mayor
- Sponsored3 days ago
HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.
- News3 days ago
Manhunt underway for foreigner who allegedly prepared bread using his feet
- South3 days ago
5 billion baht loss as birds’ nest producing swiftlets found dead