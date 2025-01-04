Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction


A 50 year old hotel employee riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction was fatally struck by a pickup truck. The incident took place yesterday, January 3, on the outbound Asian Highway near kilometre marker 33 in Bang Pahan district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Piyapong Sirijanyatham, a police officer from Bang Pahan Police Station, received the report of the collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. He coordinated with the Phutthaisawan Foundation to provide assistance at the scene. A black Honda Wave motorcycle, with registration number 1-กส 2211 from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, was found severely damaged beside the road.

Nearby, a black Mitsubishi four-door pickup truck, with registration number งต-2650 from Chon Buri, was overturned, also sustaining significant damage. Additionally, another motorcycle that the pickup was transporting was damaged. The body of a 50 year old man named Saman was discovered on the road with multiple grievous injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 38 year old Ampol recounted that he was driving from Bangkok, heading to Phichit to deliver a motorcycle to his mother. Upon reaching the accident site, he reached for a coffee can and, when he looked up, saw the deceased riding the motorcycle in the wrong direction. As a result, the collision occurred, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and leading to the motorcyclist’s death.

Later, the deceased’s wife and son arrived at the scene, visibly mourning. They shared that the deceased was employed at a hotel in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Yesterday marked his first day back at work after the new year holiday. He had left home on his motorcycle, intending to make a U-turn under a bridge on the Asian Highway, which led to his riding against traffic, reported KhaoSod.

The investigating officer documented the accident scene and collision evidence for records. The driver of the pickup truck was taken for further questioning to proceed with the legal process.

