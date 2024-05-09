Sandal scandal: Guard foils thief’s walk-out, no croc-ing about

Published: 17:40, 09 May 2024
A security guard thwarted a Lacoste sandal thief at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok after she attempted a brazen walk-out after trying on the shoes and even asked the guard to pay for her stolen goods.

Lacoste store staff, in the Bangyai neighbourhood, reported the incident to Bangyai Police Station yesterday, May 8 and urged officers to take the thief to the police station for further legal proceedings.

The staff recounted the incident to the police, explaining that they had heard a woman, approximately 20 years old, shouting vulgarities at other shoppers outside the shop before entering. Once inside, she requested to try on a pair of sandals size 37, priced at 2,390 baht.

The staff accommodated her request, only to witness the woman calmly leaving the store wearing the unpaid sandals and carrying her old shoes. She did not attempt to flee but was apprehended by mall security before exiting the premises.

While awaiting the police, staff and security questioned the woman’s motives. Her responses were perplexing, and she even asked the guard to pay for the sandals.

The thief remained unable to provide clear details to officers during the questioning at the police station. This has led to speculation that she may have a mental health issue. Police have not yet provided updates on the questioning or potential charges.

This incident echoes another case that occurred in February 2022, when a Thai woman stole a taxi and compelled the driver to exit the vehicle on a road in Bangkok. According to her mother, the woman committed the crime as a result of an emotional breakdown following a car accident.

However, police disputed the mother’s claim, saying the woman was able to respond to police’s question and did not display any signs of mental illness. It remains unclear whether she underwent a medical evaluation to support her mother’s claim.

