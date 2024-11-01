Samut Prakan resident critically injured in Halloween shooting

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic incident unfolded on Halloween night in Samut Prakan, where a man was left critically injured after being shot twice. The young man managed to flee on his motorbike for over 10 kilometres, seeking help from locals.

Emergency responders from Samut Prakan Hospital rushed to provide first aid to 29 year old Komkrit after the shooting. He sustained gunshot wounds to his back and abdomen, inflicted by an unidentified firearm. First responders promptly transported him to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

According to initial reports, the shooting took place near an old bus depot, close to Pu Chao Intersection in the Samrong Nuea area. Despite being injured, Komkrit courageously rode his motorcycle to seek assistance from residents in a nearby alley in Samut Prakan city.

He is currently unable to explain the motive behind the attack, reported KhaoSod.

The investigative team has been dispatched to the crime scene during Halloween to gather evidence and expedite the search for the perpetrator. Investigative teams are working meticulously to collect all forensic evidence from the vicinity of the incident.

The incident has sent ripples of concern throughout the local community, sparking discussions about safety and the prevalence of firearms in the area. Komkrit’s ordeal highlights the bravery and resilience of individuals in the face of danger.

