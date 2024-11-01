Shocking tragedy: Electrician electrocuted in building mishap

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

An electrician tragically lost his life due to electrocution while working on the electrical installation of a newly constructed rental building. His death was discovered by a colleague who noticed he had not joined the team for lunch.

Police received a report yesterday, October 31, at 3pm regarding the unfortunate incident at a rental room in Chong Kham, Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.

The incident occurred the previous day when the Royal Thai Police, represented by Suwan Charoensuk, investigated the scene alongside forensic officials, a doctor from Srisangworn Hospital, and the Mae Hong Son Disaster Relief Foundation’s rescue team.

The location was a newly built single-story rental building, where the body of 47 year old Sarawit, an electrician, was discovered. He was found lying face down on the ceiling, approximately 4 metres above the floor.

Rescue personnel worked to bring his body down for examination. It was established that he had been dead for over an hour, with burn marks visible on his right hand. He was still gripping a pair of wire cutters.

Investigations revealed that Sarawit had been contracted to install electrical wiring in the new rental building alongside 59 year old Pirat. Before the incident, the two had been working in adjacent rooms.

When lunchtime arrived, Pirat noticed Sarawit’s absence and waited until 1pm before deciding to search for him. Upon finding him motionless on the ceiling of the farthest rental room, Pirat promptly alerted the police, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary findings suggested that Sarawit died from electrocution while routing electrical conduits on the ceiling. He had used metal pliers with non-insulated handles to cut two wires running through a conduit and had not switched off the circuit breaker. This led to his electrocution, unnoticed by anyone, until discovered by his colleague nearly two hours later.