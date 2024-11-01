Udon Thani man arrested for child prostitution scheme

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A 42 year old man was arrested for facilitating child prostitution after disguising himself as a food delivery rider in Udon Thani. The man, Yutthasart, allegedly charged clients 1,000 baht and deducted 200 to 300 baht from the children involved.

Police Colonel Phatthanawong Chantapol, along with the investigative team from Udon Thani Provincial Police, announced the arrest, citing charges of procuring minors under 15 for prostitution, deception, and coercion.

Advertisements

The arrest took place at a well-known hotel in Udon Thani’s municipal area at 5.15pm on October 30. Items seized included a shoulder bag, a mobile phone, three 54mm condoms, two packets of lubricant, and two Viagra pills.

Phatthanawong explained that the arrest followed an undercover operation targeting the suspect’s method of using social media to solicit underage girls, reportedly aged between 15 and 18. Police orchestrated a sting operation by arranging a meeting at the hotel, agreeing on a price of 1,000 baht (US$30)

At the designated time, Yutthasart arrived dressed as a delivery rider, transporting a 14 year old girl, referred to as A, to a hotel room. The police promptly intervened, apprehending the suspect and seizing the aforementioned items.

Under interrogation, Yutthasart confessed to his involvement, admitting that he transitioned from his previous job as a delivery rider due to the demanding hours and low pay. Initially, he was approached by clients seeking young boys, and subsequently, girls began contacting him to secure clients.

Since February 2024, he has been involved in this illicit activity, where he would deduct 200 to 300 baht (US$6 to US$9) from the children’s earnings of 1,000 baht. He revealed he posted images of the children online, concealing their faces, and currently manages five minors, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

On some days, there is work, while on others there isn’t, said Yutthasart.

“Upon receiving client requests via social media platforms, I would escort the children to hotels.

“I found this work easy, and the children themselves requested my help to find clients. They weren’t forced; they wanted money, goods, and even motorcycles. When they pleaded, I connected them with clients as I already had a customer base.”