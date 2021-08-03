Royal Thai Police say bitterleaf can’t cure Covid

The Royal Thai Police want the public to know that bitterleaf trees can’t cure cancer is not true and is fake news.

Kissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesperson for the RTT says the Anti Fake News Centre Thailand discovered the fraudulent claim about bitterleaf’s medicinal properties today and verified this with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

However, the department verified that it was not true and that there was no research that indicated bitterleaf could cure Covid, says Kissana.

Kissana says fake news like this is in the news every day. Further, that officials will take legal actions against disseminators of fake news. The spokesperson adds that it is in violation of the Computer Crimes Act, also, that offenders face 5 years in prison and/or a 100,000 baht fine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on