Russian tourist dies in tragic fall from a pagoda in Phuket

Wat Chaithararam, photo taken by KRIANGKRAI KETKAEW via Google Maps

Phuket, an exhilarating hub of Thai culture and heritage, yesterday turned into a scene of panic and concern. An unidentified Russian male tourist tragically lost his life after falling from the roof of a pagoda at the notable Wat Chaithararam, commonly known as Wat Chalong, situated in the Mueang district of the island.

The authorities were alerted around 5.30pm when reports were received about the tourist having climbed to the roof of the pagoda. A frantic sprint by police and rescue teams reached the locale, with their immediate mission being to prevent the man from possibly jumping to his death.

Despite their conscientious attempts, the man remained stubbornly perched on the roof even by 7.55pm. With the grave situation escalating, Narong Woonciew, the Governor of Phuket, arrived at the ancient temple along with other officials, medical teams, and agencies responsible for managing the situation. Preparations were promptly completed for safety cushions.

Sadly, all pleas and negotiations were ignored by the tourist. As the clock struck 8.27pm, the rescue staff decided to take decisive action and charged towards the tourist in an attempt to save his life. Ironically, a struggle ensued, and he subsequently fell onto the prepared safety cushions. However, he suffered serious injuries from the unforeseen events and was rushed without delay to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In a sombre turn of events, upon admitting the Russian tourist, hospital officials revealed that his heart had already ceased to beat. Despite the tireless efforts of the on-duty doctors working fervently to resuscitate him, he could not be saved, reported Bangkok Post.

Last week, a couple from the United States were found dead in a Phuket hotel. Their bodies were discovered at a prominent hotel in proximity to the stunning Surin Beach on the west coast of Phuket. Local police believe it was a case of double suicide by lethal injection.

Cherng Talay Police Station interrupted their routine week when they got an alert about two lifeless bodies discovered in a hotel at around 12.30pm. However, the officials were tight-lipped about the source of the information and the circumstances that led to the discovery. Read more about the story HERE.