Phuket says fond farewell to beloved expat Arnaud Verstraete

The local community and members of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach in the heart of Phuket gathered at Wat Chalong to pay their respects to the cherished figure of Arnaud Verstraete who died earlier this week.

Arnaud’s funeral service today highlighted his significance not only as a long-standing expatriate, having made Phuket his home for over two decades but also for his impressive commitment to charity work and the local Rotary Club.

The 62 year old formed a strong bond with Phuket, having lived there for more than 20 years, but his love for Thailand spanned over 30 years. His passing on July 4 left the local community in mourning.

The multi-day funeral ceremonies have been organised at Wat Chalong, demonstrating a strong blend of community support and Buddhist tradition.

The ceremony is due to begin at 6.30pm today by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, the events will continue through to Tuesday, July 12. On Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10, the ceremonies, beginning equally at 6.30pm, will be managed by Sompong Kongduang and his family.

The night of Tuesday, July 11 will witness a Buddhist ceremony organised by ten Rotary Clubs in Phuket and Rotary International District 3330, commencing simultaneously at 6.30pm.

The end of the ceremony sequence will be marked by the cremation ceremony at midday on Wednesday, July 12. The cremation will therefore honour the close of a grieving period for a man who possessed a powerful impact on his community and its charitable foundations.

Best Wanamakok, the President of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, announced that, in recognition of Arnaud’s wishes, any mourners keen on providing wreaths should consider those that can be reused effectively, such as stationary sets, fans, or bicycles for donation, reported The Phuket News.

Extending warmhearted invitations for all to pay their final tributes, Best Wanamakok spoke to those mourning Arnaud’s loss. He said…

“You are graciously invited to pay your last respects.”