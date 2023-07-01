Phuket yacht sweeps ashore amid severe weather, safety warnings reiterated

Photo: Susan Arnulphy / Phuket Yacht Club Community.

In an unforeseen turn of events earlier this morning, a sailing yacht near Ao Yon in the northern part of Chalong Bay, Phuket, was reported to have been forced onto the shore due to wave action. The yacht is understood to have been detached from its mooring and was seen adrift prior to being swept ashore.

This unexpected incident occurred as members of the Phuket Yacht Club Community and Phuket Cruising Yacht Club, two respected Facebook groups for the Phuket sailing community, shared the news about the yacht’s location being “at the North end of Khao Khad beach” at approximately 8am. However, information regarding the yacht’s ownership public wasn’t available at the time of report, The Phuket News reported.

A significant contributing factor to the yacht’s mooring slip-off lies in the severe weather conditions currently being experienced in Phuket. The Southern Western Meteorological Centre (Phuket Met), based close to Phuket International Airport, issued a reiteration of its weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding provinces today at 5am.

Said Wiroj Lewchareonsap, the director of Phuket Met, “During (July 1 to 2), a comparatively strong southwestern monsoon will be prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the west coast of Southern Thailand. For this reason, abundant and heavy rain will occur in some areas, including the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. People should beware of the severe conditions.”

He further elaborated, “The wind waves in the Andaman Sea will become stronger could reach up to 2 to 3 metres and above in areas experiencing thundershowers and vicinity. All ships should operate with caution and avoid thundershower areas. Small craft in the Andaman Sea should be kept at bay. People should beware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned for weather updates.”

While there has been no word from the yacht’s owner at the time of writing, this incident highlights the importance of heed and preparedness during such tumultuous meteorological conditions. At present, the full extent of the damage to the yacht, if any, remains to be assessed. It is a stark reminder for the maritime community of the need to ensure the safety of their vessels during severe weather.