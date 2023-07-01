US couple found dead in Phuket hotel

Photo: Cherng Talay Police.

In a tragic turn of events in the tropical paradise of Phuket, two individuals hailing from the United States were found dead in a hotel on Thursday. Their bodies were discovered at a prominent hotel in proximity to the stunning Surin Beach on the west coast of Phuket. Local police believe it was a case of double suicide by lethal injection.

Cherng Talay Police Station interrupted their routine week when they got an alert about two lifeless bodies discovered in a hotel at around 12.30pm. However, the officials were tight-lipped about the source of the information and the circumstances that led to the discovery.

On reaching the scene, the law enforcement officers found the two deceased – a man and a woman of South Korean origin – laid side by side on a bed in their hotel room. The room presented no manifestation of forced entry or violence, Both individuals, in their sixth decade of life, were draped in blankets, seemingly in slumber, The Phuket News reported.

The investigators collected several pieces of evidence during their initial examination. A used syringe and a couple of emptied medical bottles from the room suggested a possible drug overdose. There were two neatly written letters found on the table, enclosed in white envelopes emblazoned with the hotel’s insignia.

One of the letters was an appeal to the Thai police, and the other was an earnest request directed at the hotel. The latter letter mentioned the wish to notify law enforcement and bear words of regret and appreciation for the hotel’s warm-hearted service.

Following the discovery, the bodies were transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a comprehensive clinical examination and post-mortem investigation. The investigators believed the couple may have committed suicide via lethal injection.

Follow us on :













In times of emotional distress and psychological crises, the Samaritans of Thailand’s 24-hour helpline (02-113-6789) provides counselling support in both English and Thai languages. The Thai Mental Health hotline, reachable at 1323, is another important resource for those in need.