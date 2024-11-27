Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A patient reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine became violent, targeting nurses on duty at a hospital in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham.

This dramatic event was captured in a video shared by a TikTok user, revealing the terrifying moment nurses fled the room in fear for their lives. The patient’s mother had requested that he be restrained with only one handcuff, leading to chaos when he broke free.

Security footage from the hospital shows the nurses hurriedly exiting a room, clearly alarmed by the unexpected threat. The patient, shirtless and wielding a bed rail, pursued them, underscoring the dangers faced by healthcare professionals, who often confront life-threatening situations.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, sparking widespread reaction and concern. Many viewers sought further details about the event. In response, the original poster clarified that the incident occurred after the patient was brought to the hospital by relatives due to his agitated state caused by drug use.

Typically, patients exhibiting such behaviour are secured to the bed with restraints on both arms. However, owing to the mother’s plea of sympathy, only one arm was restrained, inadvertently allowing the patient to free himself and grab the bed rail.

The alarming situation was eventually brought under control when law enforcement was summoned. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The patient was subsequently taken into police custody and later referred to a psychiatric facility for further assessment and care.

The director of the hospital is currently working on improvements, including the construction of a new area with separate enclosures, to enhance safety and prevent future incidents.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about the need for better protection and support for healthcare professionals. Many have expressed their empathy for those involved, recognising the challenging circumstances under which they operate.

This situation not only brings attention to the personal risks faced by nurses but also underscores the systemic challenges within healthcare facilities when handling patients with severe behavioural issues.

As the hospital works on infrastructural upgrades, there is hope that future incidents can be prevented, ensuring a safer environment for both patients and staff, reported KhaoSod.

