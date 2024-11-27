Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 18:00, 27 November 2024| Updated: 18:00, 27 November 2024
118 2 minutes read
Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A patient reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine became violent, targeting nurses on duty at a hospital in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham.

This dramatic event was captured in a video shared by a TikTok user, revealing the terrifying moment nurses fled the room in fear for their lives. The patient’s mother had requested that he be restrained with only one handcuff, leading to chaos when he broke free.

Advertisements

Security footage from the hospital shows the nurses hurriedly exiting a room, clearly alarmed by the unexpected threat. The patient, shirtless and wielding a bed rail, pursued them, underscoring the dangers faced by healthcare professionals, who often confront life-threatening situations.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, sparking widespread reaction and concern. Many viewers sought further details about the event. In response, the original poster clarified that the incident occurred after the patient was brought to the hospital by relatives due to his agitated state caused by drug use.

Related news

Typically, patients exhibiting such behaviour are secured to the bed with restraints on both arms. However, owing to the mother’s plea of sympathy, only one arm was restrained, inadvertently allowing the patient to free himself and grab the bed rail.

The alarming situation was eventually brought under control when law enforcement was summoned. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The patient was subsequently taken into police custody and later referred to a psychiatric facility for further assessment and care.

The director of the hospital is currently working on improvements, including the construction of a new area with separate enclosures, to enhance safety and prevent future incidents.

Advertisements

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about the need for better protection and support for healthcare professionals. Many have expressed their empathy for those involved, recognising the challenging circumstances under which they operate.

This situation not only brings attention to the personal risks faced by nurses but also underscores the systemic challenges within healthcare facilities when handling patients with severe behavioural issues.

As the hospital works on infrastructural upgrades, there is hope that future incidents can be prevented, ensuring a safer environment for both patients and staff, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying
  • The Lund Report highlights Oregon’s escalating meth crisis, revealing a lack of coordinated response despite increasing funding, exacerbating mental health issues and homelessness while overwhelming state psychiatric facilities. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might a compassionate plea for leniency in medical restraint lead to unforeseen dangers?

Balancing empathy with safety can inadvertently compromise security, highlighting the need for consistent protocols.

How do incidents like this influence the perception of safety in healthcare environments?

They spotlight vulnerabilities, urging improvements in protective measures and staff training to handle volatile situations.

What systemic changes could enhance safety for healthcare workers dealing with substance-induced psychosis?

Implementing strict safety protocols, dedicated facilities, and comprehensive staff training could mitigate risks.

What if hospitals integrated technology to anticipate and manage violent patient behaviour more effectively?

Advanced monitoring and predictive analytics could enhance response strategies, potentially preventing dangerous incidents.

How might this incident affect public and governmental pressure on hospitals regarding staff safety measures?

It could increase demands for policy reforms and funding to bolster security and support for healthcare workers.

Latest Thailand News
Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video) Crime News

Patient high on meth terrorises Maha Sarakham hospital (video)

4 hours ago
RTN to the rescue: Fishing boat capsizes in Songkhla South Thailand News

RTN to the rescue: Fishing boat capsizes in Songkhla

4 hours ago
Loan clouds gather: Thailand&#8217;s tourism faces a credit crunch storm Business News

Loan clouds gather: Thailand’s tourism faces a credit crunch storm

4 hours ago
Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video) Bangkok News

Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

4 hours ago
Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road Crime News

Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining Business News

Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

5 hours ago
Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya Crime News

Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

5 hours ago
True triumphs: EPL loss won&#8217;t sideline broadcast giants Business News

True triumphs: EPL loss won’t sideline broadcast giants

5 hours ago
Thai coffee lovers ditch pricey cups amid economic squeeze Economy News

Thai coffee lovers ditch pricey cups amid economic squeeze

5 hours ago
AV content or real? Bangkok police deny public sex after explicit video goes viral Bangkok News

AV content or real? Bangkok police deny public sex after explicit video goes viral

5 hours ago
Tutor arrested for defrauding over 30 parents in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Tutor arrested for defrauding over 30 parents in Nakhon Sawan

5 hours ago
Land of smart: Thailand&#8217;s AI ambitions set to smile on the future Business News

Land of smart: Thailand’s AI ambitions set to smile on the future

6 hours ago
Phatthalung: Grandmother missing after saving boy from drowning Crime News

Phatthalung: Grandmother missing after saving boy from drowning

6 hours ago
Teenager severely injured after awning collapse in Chon Buri Crime News

Teenager severely injured after awning collapse in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Thai man swindles 1.1 million baht from Chinese man Bangkok News

Thai man swindles 1.1 million baht from Chinese man

6 hours ago
Thai national caught smuggling Chinese nationals across border Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling Chinese nationals across border

6 hours ago
Dangerous elephant traps found in Khao Yai National Park Crime News

Dangerous elephant traps found in Khao Yai National Park

6 hours ago
Pattaya shoppers flock to market for cold-weather bargains Pattaya News

Pattaya shoppers flock to market for cold-weather bargains

7 hours ago
Thai transwomen fight over foreign client on Phuket&#8217;s Bangla Road Crime News

Thai transwomen fight over foreign client on Phuket’s Bangla Road

7 hours ago
Pattaya thief steals gold ring and cash from Swedish man Crime News

Pattaya thief steals gold ring and cash from Swedish man

7 hours ago
Thai teens set to bend it like the Real Madrid Galácticos in Thailand Thailand News

Thai teens set to bend it like the Real Madrid Galácticos in Thailand

7 hours ago
Senate chiefs praise Phuket’s visionary anti-corruption strategy Crime News

Senate chiefs praise Phuket’s visionary anti-corruption strategy

8 hours ago
Thai man urged by police to retrieve lost wallet containing drugs Bangkok News

Thai man urged by police to retrieve lost wallet containing drugs

8 hours ago
Thai PM and Energy Minister clash over clean energy vision Bangkok News

Thai PM and Energy Minister clash over clean energy vision

8 hours ago
Thailand &#8216;rains&#8217; on its own parade as monsoons threaten Thailand News

Thailand ‘rains’ on its own parade as monsoons threaten

8 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

Thai police ignore hit-and-run case linked to stolen vehicle (video)

Published: 17:37, 27 November 2024
Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

Drunk and dozy: Woman found napping in car on Pattaya road

Published: 17:27, 27 November 2024
Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

Banking on stability: Thailand hits a high note despite loan flatlining

Published: 17:20, 27 November 2024
Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

Published: 17:13, 27 November 2024