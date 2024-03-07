Royal return: King’s son makes emotional homecoming

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a recent social media post, His Majesty the King’s second-eldest son, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, stirred emotions as he shared a photo from Suvarnabhumi Airport, declaring, “I have returned home, as promised.”

The post, which garnered over 25,000 likes and a flood of welcoming comments from netizens, marks Vacharaesorn’s third journey to his homeland in less than a year.

Having spent 27 years abroad, Vacharaesorn, known as Than On by Thais, embarked on his first visit to Thailand alongside his younger brother, Chakriwat, on August 7 last year.

The 42 year old lawyer, based in New York, made a poignant return on December 4 to partake in Father’s Day celebrations and explore various provinces before bidding farewell on December 18 with a heartfelt promise:

“See you again. #ThailandIloveyou #ileaveonlytoreturn”.

Sources close to the royal family suggest that Than On may extend his stay until April to revel in the festivities of the Songkran Festival, Thailand’s traditional New Year celebration, reported The Nation.

Speculation mounts as plans unfold for a future reunion, with the king’s other three sons residing in the US, Juthavachara, Chakriwat, and Vatchrawee, anticipated to join Vacharaesorn on his next visit to the kingdom, a date yet to be set.

