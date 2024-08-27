Mae Moh gets a farm makeover: Modern methods in full bloom

Picture courtesy of Nation Thailand official website

The Mae Moh Agricultural Community in Lampang Province is witnessing a significant transformation in its farming practices, focusing on modern and sustainable methods.

Red oak, green oak, kale, cos, frisée iceberg, and other fresh vegetables are thriving in the community’s plots, ready for harvest. This shift towards a modern farming model is a step towards Smart Farming for the region.

Nestled in the Ban Dong subdistrict, Mae Moh district, near mountainous terrain unsuitable for traditional agriculture, the community has embraced modern technology to improve crop production.

By employing indoor vertical farming and organic farming techniques, the community cultivates chemical-free vegetables, providing a sustainable income source. This initiative is managed by the younger generation under Mae Moh Agricultural Community Co., Ltd.

The shift from traditional horizontal farming to vertical farming has been supported by the Mae Moh Livable City Project of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

This project aims to develop community enterprises into social enterprises, transforming public spaces into model areas. The Plant Factory startup, Distar Fresh Co., Ltd., was brought in to provide expertise in vertical farming, starting this year.

Controlled environment

Vertical farming allows plants to grow in a controlled environment within a closed, sterile room. Crops are arranged in vertically stacked layers, with precise control over water, nutrients, and light using LED lights instead of natural sunlight.

This method maximises space efficiency, using only 40 square metres, and enables year-round cultivation, unaffected by seasonal changes. Additionally, it mitigates risks associated with natural disasters, weather conditions, and pests—challenges that traditional farming faces.

The process of growing vegetables in a sterile environment requires meticulous care. High-value varieties such as kale, Swiss chard, and mizuna are carefully seeded, watered, and provided with nutrients and controlled light until they are harvested and packaged.

Workers wear PPE throughout to avoid external contamination. The vertical farming operation currently has a production capacity of up to one ton per month, making it the largest in northern Thailand.

Selling fresh, high-value vegetables appeals to health-conscious consumers who seek clean and safe produce. Initially, the Ban Dong community’s plant factory distributes produce through an OEM arrangement with Distar Fresh. Some products are also sold online under the Mae Moh Fresh brand, contributing to the community’s new economy.

Beyond vertical farming, further development opportunities exist. EGAT Mae Moh, in collaboration with the community and networks, has developed six organic farming greenhouses.

Freshness and safety

These greenhouses, initially funded by EGAT Mae Moh, produce organic vegetables such as red coral, red oak, frisée iceberg, baby cos, and green oak. Equipped with insect nets, water control systems, and innovative table-top planting methods, these greenhouses prevent weeds and eliminate the need for chemicals.

This project aims to establish a comprehensive organic farming model and promote agrotourism. It generates income from produce sales and offers employment opportunities, providing daily or hourly wages to community members. The organic farms currently have a production capacity of three to five tons per month.

To ensure a ready market for organic vegetables, the farmbook platform network connects producers with buyers. This system matches market demands with farmers, allowing them to plant crops according to buyers’ needs, ensuring a 100% sale rate for the produce.

Currently, all vegetables produced are sold under the Aro brand of Makro, reaching the mass market nationwide. This success is a source of pride for the Mae Moh Agricultural Community.

Looking ahead, the Mae Moh Agricultural Community plans to expand its organic farming greenhouses and improve its products to achieve Net Zero status, eliminating greenhouse gas emissions throughout the production process.

The community aims to establish Mae Moh Agricultural Community Co., Ltd. as a social enterprise, ensuring that all income from produce is reinvested into the enterprise for sustainable growth.

For those interested in tasting fresh, clean, and safe vegetables grown with care by the Mae Moh Agricultural Community, orders can be placed via Line ID: @maemohfresh or by calling 08 0747 7599, reported Bangkok Post.