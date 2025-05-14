Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
A homemade rocket exploded at the weekend at its launch base in Yasothon province, just as it was about to soar into the sky. This incident, which took place on Saturday, May 10, caused locals to flee for safety.

The homemade rocket festival, known as Bun Bang Fai, is a tradition in northeastern Thailand, celebrated to ask for rain from the deity Phaya Thaen and to showcase whose rocket reaches the highest altitude and duration in the air. However, such explosions happen annually.

A TikTok user, Anutida Nok, posted a clip of the event, yesterday, May 13, showing the rocket explosion during its launch. The post was captioned, “Add the Angel (exploded), Kud Kung tradition 10/5/68 #homemaderocket #tradition #homemaderocket10000 #bunbangfaiinthesixthmonth #increasevisibility #isantradition #addtheangel #yasothon.”

In the video, as the team prepared to launch the rocket and the fuse reached the gunpowder, it was about to ascend when it suddenly exploded on the launch platform. This unexpected event led to panic among attendees, prompting them to run for safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Last year, on June 16, tragedy struck the annual Rocket Festival at Ban Sang Bu Temple in Roi Et Province, turning a joyful celebration into a scene of chaos.

The event, held in Phon Sai Sawang subdistrict of Phon Thong district, typically draws large crowds of locals and tourists. However, this year’s festivities were overshadowed by a devastating explosion that left dozens injured.

The incident occurred at exactly 5pm, during the launch of what was expected to be 370,000 rockets, a cultural tradition meant to honour local customs and bring good fortune. During one of the launches, a rocket malfunctioned, detonating with force at the base of the launcher.

The explosion had immediate and far-reaching consequences, injuring around 30 spectators. The once-cheerful crowd quickly descended into panic as emergency responders rushed to aid the wounded, many of whom required urgent medical treatment.

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

