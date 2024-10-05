Roadworks on Suphan Buri highway to cause weekend delays

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Highways has announced a three-year road improvement project on Highway 340 from Ban Sali to Suphan Buri, with traffic expected to be congested during weekends. Travellers are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

The Department of Highways is committed to enhancing the transportation network of the country and is expediting the construction of Highway 340 from Ban Sali to Suphan Buri. This major route is being upgraded to improve travel efficiency and convenience, particularly for those heading to the northern regions.

Advertisements

Highway 340, stretching from Bang Bua Thong to Suphan Buri, is a popular route for individuals travelling from Bangkok through Suphan Buri and Chai Nat to various northern provinces. Built over 30 years ago, this highway has undergone continuous maintenance. However, the increasing traffic volume and recent flood damage have necessitated more extensive repairs.

The Department of Highways’ Construction Bureau 1 is undertaking the construction of Highway 340 from Ban Sali to Suphan Buri, covering a distance of approximately 16.459 kilometres. The project spans across Bang Pla Ma district and Mueang Suphan Buri district in Suphan Buri province. The construction is divided into two sections:

1. The first section of the Highway 340 project, from kilometre marker 48+841 to 57+250, covers a distance of 8.409 kilometres. This part is being constructed by S.K.Y. Construction Co., Ltd., with the contract starting on September 13 and ending on August 28, 2027. The construction period is 1,080 days with a budget of 686,761,000 baht.

2. The second section, from kilometre marker 57+250 to 65+600, covers a distance of 8.35 kilometres. This section is being constructed by the CTT Joint Venture. The contract starts on September 18 and ends on September 2, 2027, with a construction period of 1,080 days and a budget of 689,596,000 baht.

Three-year construction

Advertisements

Residents and travellers to Suphan Buri should be aware that Highway 340 will be under construction for three years. The project aims to upgrade the highway to a special class, expanding it from four lanes to six lanes (three lanes each way). Each lane will be 3.5 metres wide, with an additional 2.5 metres for the outer shoulder and 1.5 metres for the inner shoulder.

A depressed median will divide the traffic directions, and the concrete road surface will be 35 centimetres thick. Three reinforced concrete bridges are also being constructed at kilometre markers 52+972 (300 metres long), 54+550 (100 metres long), and 57+633 (296 metres long). The project will include the installation of street lighting and flashing lights along the highway.

The director-general of the Department of Highways, Aphirat Chaiyavongnoi, stated that during construction, traffic will be closed on one side at a time, with vehicles redirected to the opposite lane. Road closure will begin on October 10. While travel on Highway 340 will still be possible, significant traffic congestion is expected, especially on weekends.

To mitigate traffic issues, the project managers have been tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies and community leaders to establish alternative routes and disseminate information through various media channels.

The Department of Highways will continuously update the public via different media platforms and provide travel assistance and information services. Inquiries can be directed to the Highway Office 12, Suphan Buri Highway District 1, local highway sections, and the Department of Highways’ hotline 1586, which is free of charge and available 24 hours a day.

Upon completion, the project will significantly enhance the highway network’s efficiency, accommodate increased traffic volumes, reduce congestion, improve travel safety, and stimulate economic growth and investment in the area. This aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s policy to develop the country’s transportation infrastructure, reported KhaoSod.