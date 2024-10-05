Facebook debate erupts over unclear pricing at Thailand buffet

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Facebook user recently sparked a debate in the Buffet Lovers group by questioning the meaning of the word “net” in restaurant pricing.

The user shared their experience at a suki restaurant, where they were surprised to find additional charges for drinks and VAT, despite a sign advertising a 199 baht net price.

“Hello everyone, I want to know what you think the word ‘net’ means. For me, if it says net, I expect to pay that price without extra charges for drinks or VAT. Today, I went to a suki restaurant, and seeing the sign, I expected to pay only 199 baht. When I went in, it turned out they charged extra for drinks, but I let it go.”

However, the situation escalated when it was time to pay the bill. The user discovered an additional VAT charge.

“When it came to paying, the restaurant added VAT. I don’t think this is okay. If they want to charge extra, they shouldn’t write ‘net’ on the sign in the first place. What does everyone else think?”

The post quickly gained traction, with many group members chiming in.

“Net means the total amount. If VAT is added in the restaurant, the sign’s pricing is incorrect. In hotels, ‘net’ includes VAT and service charges but might not include drinks.”

The restaurant in question responded to the post, asserting that their signage and menu clearly stated “199+” to indicate additional charges.

This response did not sit well with many buffet enthusiasts, who rallied behind the original poster. They argued that, according to the law, the displayed price should be clear and inclusive.

“Legally, they look at the sign. If there are extra charges, the restaurant must explain why the sign says net.”

Several group members suggested that the original poster file a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), the government body responsible for overseeing such issues, reported KhaoSod.