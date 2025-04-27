Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand

Opponents of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and the land bridge megaproject, which aims to connect the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, have pledged to protest on July 1 if the government moves forward with this plan.

Prasitchai Nunuan, an activist and leader of the SEC Watch group, one of 94 groups opposing the SEC, stated that the network intends to block roads leading to South Thailand as a demonstration against the proposed legislation.

The network already submitted a petition against the bill to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on March 11. The SEC bill, currently under government consideration, would, according to Prasitchai, enable a takeover of the south and extend privileges to foreign investors through legal means.

Prasitchai likened the SEC bill to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) bill, which led to the expropriation of local land. He argued that the SEC bill is a replica of the EEC bill and lacks a proper study of the region’s context.

The network believes that reallocating resources, budgets, and legal rights to foreign investors would significantly impact the south’s economic foundations, particularly its limited land and water resources.

He further expressed concerns that the bill could allow rapid urban planning changes, potentially harming agriculture and tourism, which are vital to the southern economy. The bill would permit foreign investors to own land and condominiums, lease public land and real estate for 99 years, and hire migrant workers without adhering to immigration laws.

Requesting changes

Prasitchai argued that without investment privileges in designated industrial zones, the land bridge project alone would not attract substantial investor interest. The network plans to submit a letter to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) in May, requesting alterations to the bill.

The OTP, operating under the Transport Ministry and responsible for drafting the SEC bill, is currently seeking public input. The bill is expected to be presented to the Cabinet by May and Parliament by July, with the Request for Proposal process slated for December.

Panya Chupanich, director of the OTP, noted that most public feedback from the south and Bangkok has been positive, although some concerns have been noted. The Land Bridge project is designed to include deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong, connected by a 90-kilometre railway and motorway, with an anticipated opening in 2030.

The initial investment is projected at 500 billion baht, with total development costs estimated at approximately 1 trillion baht. Given the substantial investment required, the government plans to permit unlimited foreign participation, reported Bangkok Post.