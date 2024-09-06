China: Wealthy woman’s traffic tantrum leaves soldier hospitalised (video)

Photo from screenshot of SCMP Facebook video

A shocking road rage incident in Qingdao, eastern China, left social media in uproar after a wealthy woman, driving a luxury SUV, violently attacked a former soldier.

The drama unfolded on August 28, when the 38 year old woman, surnamed Wang, attempted to recklessly reverse her Land Rover into oncoming traffic, causing chaos on the road.

After multiple failed attempts to back into the lane, Wang rear-ended a bus. Furious, she stormed out of her car and unleashed her rage on 26 year old Lin, a decommissioned soldier, blaming him for not allowing her to cut in. Witnesses were horrified as Wang hurled insults and viciously assaulted him with both her hands and phone. A video shared online shows Lin bleeding from his nose and mouth, yet not retaliating.

As a passer-by attempted to intervene, Wang reportedly shouted, “So what if I was driving against traffic? I hit you, so you should take responsibility. If you have the courage, call the police!”

She later sped off before the situation could escalate further.

Following the attack, Lin was hospitalised and later posted on social media.

“I did not fight back… I was holding back for the sake of my children in the car.”

Despite her arrogance, Wang was swiftly detained by police for 10 days and fined 1,000 Chinese yuan (around 4,700 baht).

The online backlash against Wang has been fierce, with over 150 million views of the story on Weibo, reported South China Morning Post.

Critics pointed out the injustice of Lin’s 4,000 Chinese yuan medical expenses compared to Wang’s minimal fine.

“Lin spent 4,000 yuan on hospitalisation, but Wang was fined only 1,000 yuan? This is unfair.”

