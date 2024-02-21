Revolutionary partnership saves Eastern Sarus cranes in Buriram

Photo courtesy of RYT9

In a historic moment at the Wetland and Thai Crane Learning Centre in Buriram province, Police Lieutenant General Phatcharavat Wongsuwan spearheaded a ceremony to release Eastern Sarus cranes back into the wild.

The event, attended by Aut Arunrattanapong, Head of Regional Management Division 1, True Corporation, and Rommuk Piachan, Senior Leader, Projects Development, TruePlookpanya, marked the 12th successful release of the majestic creatures, further bolstering their population to over 168 in the wild.

The Eastern Sarus cranes, once on the brink of extinction in Thailand’s natural habitat for over half a century, have found a new lease on life through the collaborative efforts of various government agencies and True Corporation’s innovative conservation initiatives.

True Corporation, through its TruePlookpanya programme, has been instrumental in supporting the Eastern Sarus Crane conservation project since 2016. Their contributions range from technological innovations like installing WiFi signals at key learning centres to fostering community engagement through digital marketing skills training for local farmers practising organic farming to sustain the birds’ habitat.

Furthermore, True Corporation has established educational hubs like the Eastern Sarus Crane Learning Center at Ban Sawai So School, leveraging communication technology to enable real-time learning experiences for youths through cameras and the TrueX application. Through a robust public relations campaign across multiple platforms, True Corporation aims to raise awareness about Eastern Sarus Crane conservation efforts on a broader scale, reported RYT9.

In tandem with True Corporation’s initiatives, The Zoological Park Organization recently organised the inaugural Eastern Sarus Crane Festival 2024 in Thailand. The event, featuring activities such as parrot drawing contests, and seminars on conservation, and environmental topics, garnered significant interest from the community, students, and tourists, further amplifying the message of conservation.

