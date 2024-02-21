RTN launches coral reef conservation in the Andaman Sea

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The tranquil waves of the Andaman Sea in Phuket were silenced yesterday as Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Adung Phan-iam, took to the podium to announce the start of a new conservation initiative. The project, aimed at repairing and installing mooring buoys, seeks to safeguard the area’s coral reefs, the vibrant yet vulnerable bedrock of the marine ecosystem.

The launch of this ambitious plan took place at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre in Cape Panwa. Adm. Adul shared the spotlight with several influential figures, including Pinsak Suraswadi, the Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. The project’s inception bears resonance with the royal mandate of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, signifying a royal commitment towards environmental preservation.

This initiative is a concerted stride towards conserving the fragile ecosystems of the Andaman Sea, with a pointed focus on the conservation and rejuvenation of the region’s coral reefs. It forms an integral part of the broader Chulabhorn 36 Underwater Park Project, a conservation endeavour active since 1993 under the patronage of the respected Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Princess Chulabhorn Walailak, reported The Phuket News.

The project, sparked by His Majesty the King’s 36th birthday, aims to conserve, restore, and prevent the destruction of natural resources in the Andaman Sea region. This comprehensive plan encapsulates the preservation of the biodiversity and ecological balance of the Andaman Sea region, a critical step towards a sustainable future.

During the launch event, attendees engaged in practical activities, such as fitting mooring buoys and collecting marine debris. Over 200 students were present at the event, underlining the crucial role of education in fostering a new generation of marine conservationists.

Adm. Adul elaborated on the broader objectives of the project.

“The overarching goal is to foster public participation in the protection of marine resources, ensuring tourist attractions and dive sites, like Racha Yai Island, remain unspoiled, stunning, and safe for all.”

Adm. Adul emphasised the importance of the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and its partners.

“Their proactive measures are making significant strides towards preserving the rich biodiversity and ecological balance of the Andaman Sea, marking a critical milestone in the fight to safeguard our planet’s invaluable natural resources.”